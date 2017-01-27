TOP NEWS | TERKINI | RILIS PERS | RSS
Jumat, 27 Januari 2017

Seniman ini sulap boneka Belle Emma Watson jadi menawan

Boneka Belle dan Beast dari film Beauty and the Beast (Instagram @noelcruzdolls)
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Setelah para penggemar mengeluh boneka Belle Emma Watson di film "Beauty and the Beast" sama sekali tak mirip dengannya, seorang seniman mengecat ulang wajah boneka tersebut.

Noel Cruz memamerkan kreasinya di Facebook dan juga Instagram dan karyanya benar-benar jadi tampak lebih mirip dengan Emma.

"Sebuah kisah dua kepala boneka Belle Emma Watson di toko Disney Store-sebelum dan sesudah dicat ulang-saya menghargai semua permintaan Anda untuk versi yang dicat ulang, versi yang sudah selesainya akan tersedia di ebay," tulisnya di Instagram.

(Baca juga: Mirip Justin Bieber, boneka Emma Watson bikin geger Internet)

"Beauty and the Beast" juga dibintangi  Dan Stevens sebagai The Beast, Luke Evans sebagai Gaston, Kevin Kline sebagai Maurice, Ewan McGregor sebagai Lumiere, Ian McKellen sebagai Cogsworth, Emma Thompson sebagai Mrs. Potts, Josh Gad sebagai Le Fou, Stanley Tucci sebagai Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw sebagai Plumette, dan Audra McDonald sebagai Garderobe.

Film akan mulai tayang di bioskop pada 17 Maret 2017.


After fans complained that Emma Watson‘s Belle doll for Beauty and the Beast looked nothing like her, one artist has repainted her face.

Noel Cruz shared his creation on Facebook and it definitely looks more like Emma. Check it out below!

“A Tale of Two Belle’s (before and after) custom repaint of Disney Store Emma Watson Belle doll..just a few more touches to the hair left,” he wrote. “Thank you for all your comments regarding the disproportion of the body. I will try to find a more suitable body. Wish me luck!”

Beauty and the Beast also stars Dan Stevens as The Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Audra McDonald as Garderobe.

Penerjemah: Ida Nurcahyani

Editor: Monalisa

