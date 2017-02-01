Hasil pertandingan dan klasemen Liga Inggris

id

liga inggris

Arsenal 1 Watford 2

Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 2

Burnley 1 Leicester City 0

Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1

Middlesbrough 1 West Bromwich Albion 1

Sunderland 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Swansea City 2 Southampton 1



Klasemen P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 23 18 2 3 48 16 56

2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 45 16 47

3 Arsenal 23 14 5 4 51 25 47

-------------------------

4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 46

-------------------------

5 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 43

-------------------------

6 Manchester United 22 11 8 3 33 21 41

7 Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 36

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 23 9 6 8 31 29 33

9 Burnley 23 9 2 12 25 33 29

10 Stoke City 22 7 7 8 28 34 28

11 West Ham United 22 8 4 10 29 36 28

12 Southampton 23 7 6 10 23 28 27

13 Watford 23 7 6 10 27 39 27

14 Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 32 41 26

15 Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19 26 21

16 Leicester City 23 5 6 12 24 38 21

17 Swansea City 23 6 3 14 28 52 21

-------------------------

18 Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32 41 19

19 Sunderland 23 4 4 15 20 42 16

20 Hull City 22 4 4 14 20 47 16



1-3: Liga Champions

4: Putaran kualifikasi Liga Champions

5: Liga Europa

6-7: Liga Europa tergantung piala domestik

18-20: Degradasi



Jadwal pertandingan berikutnya (waktu dalam GMT):

Rabu, 1 Februari

West Ham United vs Manchester City (19.45)

Manchester United vs Hull City (20.00)

Stoke City vs Everton (20.00)



Sabtu, 4 Februari

Chelsea vs Arsenal (12.30)

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland (15.00)

Everton vs Bournemouth (15.00)

Hull City vs Liverpool (15.00)

Southampton vs West Ham United (15.00)

Watford vs Burnley (15.00)

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City (15.00)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Middlesbrough (17.30)



Minggu, 5 Februari

Manchester City vs Swansea City (13.30)

Leicester City vs Manchester United (16.00)

