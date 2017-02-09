TOP NEWS | TERKINI | RILIS PERS | RSS
Kamis, 9 Februari 2017

BTS akan nyanyikan lagu baru di konser mereka

BTS akan nyanyikan lagu baru di konser mereka
Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) dalam "Wings" (wikipedia.org)
Seoul (ANTARA News) - Boy band asal Korea Selatan, Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) akan menyanyikan lagu-lagu baru dalam konser teranyar mereka, ungkap agensi BTS, Big Hit Entertainment.

Menurut rencana, ketujuh personel yakni Rap Monster, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V dan Jungkook itu akan menampilkan "Not Today" dan "Spring Days" dalam konser mereka yang bertajuk "2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode Ⅲ The Wings Tour" di Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul Barat pada 18-19 Februari mendatang.

"Konser mendatang merupakan konser penutup "'BTS Live Trilogy Episode" yang telah dimulai sejak 2014. Hadirnya lagu baru akan menjadi hadiah untuk penggemar mereka," ungkap Big Hit Entertainment seperti dikutip dari Yonhap, Kamis.

BTS akan merilis album baru, "You Never Walk Alone" pada Senin pekan depan. Album itu berisi 18 buah lagu termasuk "Spring Days", "Not Today", "Outro: Wings" dan "A Supplementary Story: You Never Walk Alone".

Berbeda dengan album sebelumnya, "Wings", album baru ini menampilkan sisi mereka yang telah tumbuh dan matang. Album "You Never Walk Alone" akan memberikan harapan dan penghiburan hangat untuk para dewasa muda. Demikian seperti dilansir Kantor Berita Yonhap.


http://english.yonhapnews.co.kr/kwave/2017/02/08/3001000000AEN20170208003100315.html


Bangtan Boys to unveil new songs at concert

South Korean boy group Bangtan Boys, also known by its abbreviated name BTS, is set to reveal new songs at its upcoming concert, its agency said Wednesday.

According to Big Hit Entertainment, the seven-member act will be showcasing new tracks, including "Not Today" and "Spring Days," at the "2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode Ⅲ The Wings Tour" at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Feb. 18-19.

The new album titled "You Never Walk Alone" is slated to come out next Monday at the stroke of midnight.

"The upcoming tour is the last sequence that will wrap up the 'BTS Live Trilogy Episode,' which started in 2014," Big Hit said.

"It will be a gift to fans with performances of the new songs."

   The new album will feature 18 tracks, including four new ones: "Spring Days," "Not Today," "Outro: Wings" and "A Supplementary Story: You Never Walk Alone."

   In contrast to BTS' second-and-latest LP "Wings," which dealt with the growth and maturation of youths, "You Never Walk Alone" will provide hope and warm consolation to worn-out young adults, it said.


Penerjemah: Lia Wanadriani Santosa

Editor: Fitri Supratiwi

