Mourinho yakin Ibrahimovic bertahan satu musim lagi di MU

id

zlatan ibrahimovic, manchester united, jose mourinho, piala fa

Manchester (ANTARA News) - Jose Mourinho berharap penyerang andalannya, Zlatan ibrahimovic, akan tetap di Manchester United (MU) satu musim lagi atau hingga tahun 2018.Hal itu dikatakan Mourinho setelah Ibrahimovic mencetak 26 gol di semua kompetisi, termasuk dua gol yang mengantarkan MU mengalahkan Southampton dengan skor 3-2 untuk memenangi Piala Liga Inggris di Wembley, Minggu malam.Mourinho berharap penyerang asal Swedia itu tetap di Old Trafford terlepas dari striker baru yang kemungkinan akan didatangkan MU pada akhir musim ini."Saya tidak pernah mengemis. Tapi jika diperlukan, mungkin fans United bisa pergi ke rumahnya dan tinggal di sana sepanjang malam. Tapi kami semua percaya dia akan tinggal satu musim lagi," kata Mourinho dilansir dari ESPN, Minggu."Hanya pemain konyol datang ke Inggris pada usai 35 tahun, kecuali jika memang dia bisa melakukannya. Siapa yang lebih tahu daripada dia? Bukan saya, bukan Anda, tapi dia. Ketika dia mengambil keputusan untuk datang ke Manchester United, itu karena ia merasa siap," lanjut Mourinho.Ibrahimovic telah mencetak 26 gol dalam 38 penampilan untuk United dan menjadi satu-satunya pemain di Old Trafford telah mencetak dua digit gol pada musim ini.=============================http://www.espnfc.co.uk/manchester-united/story/3069702/jose-mourinho-on-zlatan-ibrahimovic-we-all-believe-he-will-stay-one-more-seasonMourinho on Ibrahimovic: 'We all believe he will stay one more season'Jose Mourinho has claimed Manchester United supporters may be forced to plead with Zlatan ibrahimovic to extend his stay at Old Trafford by "going to his house and staying there all night."Ibrahimovic took his goal tally for the season to 26 in all competitions with two goals in United's 3-2 EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley -- his second being a dramatic late winner.And while Mourinho expects the Swede to remain at United, regardless of who the club sign this summer, he admits a push from the fans may also be worthwhile."I never beg," Mourinho said. "But if needed, maybe United fans can go to his house and stay there all night. But we all believe he will stay one more season."Only a silly player comes to England at 35-years-old unless he feels he can do it. Who better to know than him? Not me, not you, but him. When he takes the decision to come to Manchester United, it's because he feels he's ready. It's his credit, not my credit. It's him -- everything for him, nothing for me."Ibrahimovic has confounded the sceptics by scoring 26 goals in 38 appearances for United and remains the only player at Old Trafford to have hit double figures this season.

Editor: AA Ariwibowo