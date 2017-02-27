Tiga gol MU dicetak oleh Zlatan Ibrahimovic pada menit 19, menit ke-87, dan Jesse Lingard pada menit ke-39; sementara dua gol Southampton dikemas oleh Manolo Gabbiadini pada menit ke-45, dan menit ke-49.
Berikut statistik Manchester United vs Southampton sebagaimana dikutip dari laman whoscored.com:
Babak pertama: 2 : 1
Full time: 3 : 2
Kick off: 16:30
Tanggal: Minggu, 26-Feb-17
Venue: Wembley Stadium
Jumlah penonton: 85,264 orang
Cuaca: cerah
Wasit: Andre Marriner
Rapor pemain kedua tim:
(bobot, nomor punggung, nama pemain)
* Manchester United:
Manajer:José Mourinho
Formasi: 4-2-3-1
(6.5) 1.Gea
(6.8) 25.Valencia
(7.4) 12.Smalling
(6.6) 3.Bailly
(7.6) 5.Rojo
(7.6) 6.Pogba
(8.3) 21.Herrera
(6.3) 8.Mata
(7.3) 14.Lingard
(7.2) 11.Martial
(8.8) 9.Ibrahimovic
* Southampton:
Manajer:Claude Puel
Formasi: 4-4-1-1
(5.9) 1.Forster
(7.0) 2.Soares
(6.4) 3.Yoshida
(6.6) 24.Stephens
(6.1) 21.Bertrand
(7.8) 16.Ward-Prowse
(6.6) 14.Romeu
(6.2) 8.Davis
(6.7) 22.Redmond
(6.9) 11.Tadic
(8.4) 20.Gabbiadini
* Top 5 Players:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic(Man Utd) 8.8
Manolo Gabbiadini(Southampton) 8.4
Ander Herrera (Man Utd) 8.3
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) 7.8
Marcos Rojo (Man Utd) 7.6
Statistik Manchester United vs Southampton:
* Total Shots: 10 - 12
* Persentase penguasaan bola: 48.2- 51.8
* Jumlah sentuhan bola: 675- 689
* Persentase operan berhaasil: 80 - 79
* Menang dribel: 11- 14
* Dribbles attempted: 16- 22
* Dribbled past: 14- 11
* Persentase menang dribel: 69- 64
* Menang duel udara: 23 - 11
* Tekel yang berhasil: 23- 17
* Tackles Attempted: 37- 28
* Persentase tekel berhasil: 62- 61
* Clearances: 48- 23
* Interceptions: 5- 9
* Sepak pojok: 3 - 12
* Dispossessed: 12- 15
* Errors: 0- 1
* Pelanggaran: 11- 13
* Offsides: 1- 1
Susunan lengkap pemain:
* Manchester United:
1-David de Gea; 5-Marcos Rojo, 12-Chris Smalling, 3-Eric Bailly, 25-Antonio Valencia; 6-Paul Pogba, 21-Ander Herrera; 11-Anthony Martial, 14-Jesse Lingard (19-Marcus Rashford 77'), 8-Juan Mata (16-Michael Carrick 46'); 9-Zlatan Ibrahimovic
* Southampton:
1-Fraser Foster; 21-Ryan Bertrand, 3-Maya Yoshida, 24-Jack Stephens, 2-Cedric Soares; 22-Nathan Redmond, 8-Steven Davis, 14-Oriol Romeu, 16-James Ward-Prowse; 11-Dusan Tadic (19-Sofiana Boufal 77'); 20-Manolo Gabbiadini (Shane Long 82')
