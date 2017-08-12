Hasil pertandingan dan klasemen Liga Inggris

Jumat, 11 Agustus
Arsenal 4 Leicester City 3
Klasemen P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 4 3 3
-------------------------
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huddersfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stoke City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swansea City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
20 Leicester City 1 0 0 1 3 4 0
1: Liga Champions
20: Degradasi
Jadwal pertandingan selanjutnya (waktu dalam GMT):
Sabtu, 12 Agustus
Watford vs Liverpool (11.30)
Chelsea vs Burnley (14.00)
Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town (14.00)
Everton vs Stoke City (14.00)
Southampton vs Swansea City (14.00)
West Bromwich Albion vs Bournemouth (14.00)
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City (16.30)
Minggu, 13 Agustus
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur (12.30)
Manchester United vs West Ham United (15.00)
Editor: Ade Marboen
COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2017