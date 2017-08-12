TOP NEWS | TERKINI | RILIS PERS | RSS
Sabtu, 12 Agustus 2017

Hasil pertandingan dan klasemen Liga Inggris

| 681 Views
Hasil pertandingan dan klasemen Liga Inggris
Liga Inggris. (twitter.com)
London (ANTARA News) - Hasil pertandingan dan klasemen Liga Inggris pada Jumat:

Jumat, 11 Agustus
Arsenal 4 Leicester City 3

Klasemen P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 4 3 3
-------------------------
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huddersfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stoke City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swansea City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
20 Leicester City 1 0 0 1 3 4 0

1: Liga Champions
20: Degradasi

Jadwal pertandingan selanjutnya (waktu dalam GMT):
Sabtu, 12 Agustus
Watford vs Liverpool (11.30)
Chelsea vs Burnley (14.00)
Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town (14.00)
Everton vs Stoke City (14.00)
Southampton vs Swansea City (14.00)
West Bromwich Albion vs Bournemouth (14.00)
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City (16.30)

Minggu, 13 Agustus
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur (12.30)
Manchester United vs West Ham United (15.00) 

Editor: Ade Marboen

