London (ANTARA News) - Hasil pertandingan dan klasemen Liga Inggris pada Jumat:Jumat, 11 AgustusArsenal 4 Leicester City 3Klasemen P W D L F A Pts1 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 4 3 3-------------------------Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Huddersfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Stoke City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Swansea City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0West Bromwich Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-------------------------20 Leicester City 1 0 0 1 3 4 01: Liga Champions20: DegradasiJadwal pertandingan selanjutnya (waktu dalam GMT):Sabtu, 12 AgustusWatford vs Liverpool (11.30)Chelsea vs Burnley (14.00)Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town (14.00)Everton vs Stoke City (14.00)Southampton vs Swansea City (14.00)West Bromwich Albion vs Bournemouth (14.00)Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City (16.30)Minggu, 13 AgustusNewcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur (12.30)Manchester United vs West Ham United (15.00)

Editor: Ade Marboen