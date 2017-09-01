Hasil dan klasemen kualifikasi Piala Dunia zona Eropa

Grup A
Bulgaria 3 Swedia 2
Prancis 4 Belanda 0
Luxembourg 1 Belarus 0
Klasemen
1 Prancis 7 5 1 1 15 5 16
-------------------------
2 Swedia 7 4 1 2 14 7 13
3 Bulgaria 7 4 0 3 12 14 12
4 Belanda 7 3 1 3 13 10 10
5 Belarus 7 1 2 4 4 12 5
6 Luxembourg 7 1 1 5 7 17 4
Grup B
Hongaria 3 Latvia 1
Portugal 5 Kep Faroe 1
Swiss 3 Andorra 0
Klasemen
1 Swiss 7 7 0 0 15 3 21
-------------------------
2 Portugal 7 6 0 1 27 4 18
3 Hongaria 7 3 1 3 11 8 10
4 Kep Faroe 7 1 2 4 3 15 5
5 Andorra 7 1 1 5 2 16 4
6 Latvia 7 1 0 6 3 15 3
Grup H
Belgia 9 Gibraltar 0
Siprus 3 Bosnia 2
Yunani 0 Estonia 0
Klasemen:
1 Belgia 7 6 1 0 33 2 19
-------------------------
2 Yunani 7 3 4 0 10 3 13
3 Bosnia 7 3 2 2 15 8 11
4 Siprus 7 3 1 3 8 11 10
5 Estonia 7 1 2 4 5 17 5
6 Gibraltar 7 0 0 7 3 33 0
