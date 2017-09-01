TOP NEWS | TERKINI | RILIS PERS | RSS
Ketentuan Penggunaan
Tentang Kami
TWITTER | Facebook | REGISTER | SIGN IN
Jumat, 1 September 2017

Hasil dan klasemen kualifikasi Piala Dunia zona Eropa

| 500 Views
Hasil dan klasemen kualifikasi Piala Dunia zona Eropa
Piala Dunia 2018 di Rusia. (FIFA.com)
London (ANTARA News) - Berikut ringkasan hasil pertandingan dan klasemen sementara sepak bola kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2018 zona Eropa, Kamis (Jumat WIB):


Grup A

Bulgaria 3 Swedia 2

Prancis 4 Belanda 0

Luxembourg 1 Belarus 0

Klasemen

1 Prancis 7 5 1 1 15 5 16

-------------------------

2 Swedia 7 4 1 2 14 7 13

3 Bulgaria 7 4 0 3 12 14 12

4 Belanda 7 3 1 3 13 10 10

5 Belarus 7 1 2 4 4 12 5

6 Luxembourg 7 1 1 5 7 17 4



Grup B

Hongaria 3 Latvia 1

Portugal 5 Kep Faroe 1

Swiss 3 Andorra 0

Klasemen

1 Swiss 7 7 0 0 15 3 21

-------------------------

2 Portugal 7 6 0 1 27 4 18

3 Hongaria 7 3 1 3 11 8 10

4 Kep Faroe 7 1 2 4 3 15 5

5 Andorra 7 1 1 5 2 16 4

6 Latvia 7 1 0 6 3 15 3



Grup H

Belgia 9 Gibraltar 0

Siprus 3 Bosnia 2

Yunani 0 Estonia 0

Klasemen:

1 Belgia 7 6 1 0 33 2 19

-------------------------

2 Yunani 7 3 4 0 10 3 13

3 Bosnia 7 3 2 2 15 8 11

4 Siprus 7 3 1 3 8 11 10

5 Estonia 7 1 2 4 5 17 5

6 Gibraltar 7 0 0 7 3 33 0

Editor: AA Ariwibowo

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2017

Berita Lainnya
Rodriguez dipastikan absen saat Kolombia lawan Venezuela

Rodriguez dipastikan absen saat Kolombia lawan Venezuela

Warga Iran pesta pora lolos ke Piala Dunia, abaikan ancaman ISIS

Warga Iran pesta pora lolos ke Piala Dunia, abaikan ancaman ISIS

Kendati dibayangi sejumlah masalah, Rusia siap gelar Piala Dunia 2018

Kendati dibayangi sejumlah masalah, Rusia siap gelar Piala Dunia 2018

Insigne gemilang saat Italia bantai Liechtenstein 5-0

Insigne gemilang saat Italia bantai Liechtenstein 5-0

Silva dan Costa membuat Spanyol bungkam Macedonia 2-1

Silva dan Costa membuat Spanyol bungkam Macedonia 2-1

Islandia membuat sensasi lagi, menang berkat gol kebetulan

Islandia membuat sensasi lagi, menang berkat gol kebetulan

Ringkasan kualifikasi Piala Dunia zona Eropa, Italia pesta gol

Ringkasan kualifikasi Piala Dunia zona Eropa, Italia pesta gol

Jon Walters selamatkan Irlandia dari kekalahan

Jon Walters selamatkan Irlandia dari kekalahan

Komentar Pembaca
Topik Pilihan
#

Sindikat Saracen Penyebar isu SARA

 #

SEA Games 2017

 #

Kasus Novel Baswedan

 #

Penerbitan Perppu Ormas

 #

Krisis Diplomatik Qatar

 #

Kasus Korupsi e-KTP

 #

Operasi Pemberantasan Pungli

 #

ANTARA Doeloe

Sea Games 2017
SEA Games 2017 - Menpora diminta cari solusi keluhan atlet SEA Games 2017 - Menpora diminta cari solusi keluhan atlet
Menpora tegaskan NPWP jadi syarat pemberian akomodasi atlet Menpora tegaskan NPWP jadi syarat pemberian akomodasi atlet
Kemenpora segera atasi keterlambatan akomodasi Eki Kemenpora segera atasi keterlambatan akomodasi Eki
Kemarin, KPK tahan Wali Kota Tegal hingga SEA Games resmi ditutup Kemarin, KPK tahan Wali Kota Tegal hingga SEA Games resmi ditutup
SEA Games 2017 - SEA Games ke-29 resmi ditutup SEA Games 2017 - SEA Games ke-29 resmi ditutup
Terpopuler
Top News
PSSI ingin timnas U-19 ulangi momen 2013 PSSI ingin timnas U-19 ulangi momen 2013
Semen Padang ditahan imbang Borneo FC 1-1 Semen Padang ditahan imbang Borneo FC 1-1
SEA Games 2017 - Indonesia raih perunggu sepakbola SEA Games 2017 SEA Games 2017 - Indonesia raih perunggu sepakbola SEA Games 2017
SEA Games 2017 - Timnas sepak bola Indonesia raih perunggu SEA Games 2017 - Timnas sepak bola Indonesia raih perunggu
Resmi teken kontrak, Dembele pemain termahal Barcelona Resmi teken kontrak, Dembele pemain termahal Barcelona
Antaranews.com
Baca Juga
Bulgaria akhiri kutukan 50 tahun terhadap Swedia

Bulgaria akhiri kutukan 50 tahun terhadap Swedia

Korsel ditahan imbang Iran 0-0

Korsel ditahan imbang Iran 0-0

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Top News Fokus Berita Nasional Internasional Ekonomi Olahraga
Hiburan Teknologi Warta Bumi Artikel Foto TV
Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Rilis Pers Google+
Ketentuan Penggunaan Tentang Kami Jaringan Pedoman Twitter Facebook RSS