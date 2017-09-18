Lukaku dan Aguero puncaki daftar pencetak gol Liga Inggris

Sergio Aguero membukukan lima gol berkat hattrick yang diciptakan penyerang asal Argentina itu saat The Citizen menghancurkan Watford dengan skor 6-0 pada Sabtu kemarin.
Rival sekota City, Manchester United, juga memiliki striker tajam pada diri Romelu Lukaku yang juga membukukan lima gol dalam lima pertandingan. Lukaku ikut menyumbang satu gol saat Unied mengalahkan Everton 4-0.
Berikut daftar pencetak gol Liga Inggris, Minggu:
|5 Gol
|Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
|Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)
|4 Gol
|Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
|Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)
|3 Gol
|Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)
|Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)
|Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
|Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
|Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
|Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
|2 Gol
|Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)
|Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion)
|Sam Vokes (Burnley)
|Chris Wood (Burnley)
|Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)
|Wayne Rooney (Everton)
|Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town)
|Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City)
|Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
|Leroy Sane (Manchester City)
|Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
|Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
|Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United)
|Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Stoke City)
|Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
|Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
|Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)
|Javier Hernandez (West Ham United)
