Hasil pertandingan putaran ketiga Piala Liga Inggris

Putaran ketiga
Rabu, 20 September
Manchester United - Burton Albion (II) 4-1 (babak pertama: 3-0)
West Bromwich Albion - Manchester City 1-2 (babak pertama: 0-1)
Arsenal - Doncaster Rovers (III) 1-0 (babak pertama: 1-0)
Chelsea - Nottingham Forest (II) 5-1 (babak pertama: 3-0)
Everton - Sunderland (II) 3-0 (babak pertama: 1-0)
Selasa, 19 September
Reading (II) - Swansea City 0-2 (babak pertama: 0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur - Barnsley (II) 1-0 (babak pertama: 0-0)
Aston Villa (II) - Middlesbrough (II) 0-2 (babak pertama: 0-0)
Bournemouth - Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 (babak pertama: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Brentford (II) - Norwich City (II) 1-3 (babak pertama: 0-1)
Bristol City (II) - Stoke City 2-0 (babak pertama: 0-0)
Burnley - Leeds United (II) 2-2 (babak pertama: 0-0, 90 menit: 2-2, adu penalti: 3-5)
Leeds United menang adu penalti 5-3.
Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town 1-0 (babak pertama: 1-0)
Leicester City - Liverpool 2-0 (babak pertama: 0-0)
West Ham United - Bolton Wanderers (II) 3-0 (babak pertama: 2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Bristol Rovers (III) 1-0 (babak pertama: 0-0, 90 menit: 0-0) AET
