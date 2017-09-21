TOP NEWS | TERKINI | RILIS PERS | RSS
Kamis, 21 September 2017

Hasil pertandingan putaran ketiga Piala Liga Inggris

Nemanja Matic (Reuters)
London (ANTARA Newse) - Hasil-hasil pertandingan putaran ketiga Piala Liga Inggris pada Rabu:

Putaran ketiga

Rabu, 20 September

Manchester United - Burton Albion (II) 4-1 (babak pertama: 3-0)

West Bromwich Albion - Manchester City 1-2 (babak pertama: 0-1)

Arsenal - Doncaster Rovers (III) 1-0 (babak pertama: 1-0)

Chelsea - Nottingham Forest (II) 5-1 (babak pertama: 3-0)

Everton - Sunderland (II) 3-0 (babak pertama: 1-0)


Selasa, 19 September

Reading (II) - Swansea City 0-2 (babak pertama: 0-0)

Tottenham Hotspur - Barnsley (II) 1-0 (babak pertama: 0-0)

Aston Villa (II) - Middlesbrough (II) 0-2 (babak pertama: 0-0)

Bournemouth - Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 (babak pertama: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET

Brentford (II) - Norwich City (II) 1-3 (babak pertama: 0-1)

Bristol City (II) - Stoke City 2-0 (babak pertama: 0-0)

Burnley - Leeds United (II) 2-2 (babak pertama: 0-0, 90 menit: 2-2, adu penalti: 3-5)

Leeds United menang adu penalti 5-3.

Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town 1-0 (babak pertama: 1-0)

Leicester City - Liverpool 2-0 (babak pertama: 0-0)

West Ham United - Bolton Wanderers (II) 3-0 (babak pertama: 2-0)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Bristol Rovers (III) 1-0 (babak pertama: 0-0, 90 menit: 0-0) AET

(Gracenote/H-RF)

Editor: Ruslan Burhani

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2017

