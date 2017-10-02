Saingi Amazon, Google siapkan speaker berlayar

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Google, setelah menarik YouTube dari speaker pintar Amazon Echo Show, dikabarkan akan menyiapkan pengeras suara pintar yang juga memiliki layar.





Pengeras suara yang saat ini diberi kode “Manhattan” akan memiliki layar 7 inci, seperti Echo Show, yang akan diisi aplikasi seperti YouTube, Google Photos dan mungkin Netflix, seperti diberitakan laman Phone Arena, Senin.





Konsep pengeras suara baru ini masih seperti Google Home, pengguna bisa mengatur perangkat pintar di rumah, ditambah kemampuan melakukan panggilan video.





Google berencana mengeluarkan perangkat pintar ini pertengahan 2018, namun bisa jadi lebih awal mengingat kompetitor juga akan membuat produk sejenis, antara lain, Microsoft Invoke, Apple HomePod dan Sony.





Banyak yang memperkirakan Google akan membocorkan speaker “Manhattan” pada 4 Oktober, bersamaan dengan peluncuran Google Pixel 2 dan Pixel 2 XL.





Sebelumnya, Google mencabut aplikasi YouTube dari speaker Amazon Echo Show, yang memiliki layar 7 inci.





Google mengklaim Amazon mengurangi akses konsumen berlangganan kanal dan menghilangkan opsi autoplay.





https://www.phonearena.com/news/Google-to-produce-smart-speaker-with-screen-to-take-on-the-Amazon-Echo-Show_id98504





Penerjemah: Natisha Andarningtyas

Editor: Fitri Supratiwi