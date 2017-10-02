TOP NEWS | TERKINI | RILIS PERS | RSS
Ketentuan Penggunaan
Tentang Kami
TWITTER | Facebook | REGISTER | SIGN IN
Senin, 2 Oktober 2017

Saingi Amazon, Google siapkan speaker berlayar

| 303 Views
Saingi Amazon, Google siapkan speaker berlayar
Logo di kantor Google Indonesia, Jakarta. (ANTARA News/Natisha)
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Google, setelah menarik YouTube dari speaker pintar Amazon Echo Show, dikabarkan akan menyiapkan pengeras suara pintar yang juga memiliki layar.

Pengeras suara yang saat ini diberi kode “Manhattan” akan memiliki layar 7 inci, seperti Echo Show, yang akan diisi aplikasi seperti YouTube, Google Photos dan mungkin Netflix, seperti diberitakan laman Phone Arena, Senin.

Konsep pengeras suara baru ini masih seperti Google Home, pengguna bisa mengatur perangkat pintar di rumah, ditambah kemampuan melakukan panggilan video.

Google berencana mengeluarkan perangkat pintar ini pertengahan 2018, namun bisa jadi lebih awal mengingat kompetitor juga akan membuat produk sejenis, antara lain, Microsoft Invoke, Apple HomePod dan Sony.

Banyak yang memperkirakan Google akan membocorkan speaker “Manhattan” pada 4 Oktober, bersamaan dengan peluncuran Google Pixel 2 dan Pixel 2 XL.

Sebelumnya, Google mencabut aplikasi YouTube dari speaker Amazon Echo Show, yang memiliki layar 7 inci.

Google mengklaim Amazon mengurangi akses konsumen berlangganan kanal dan menghilangkan opsi autoplay.

——————

https://www.phonearena.com/news/Google-to-produce-smart-speaker-with-screen-to-take-on-the-Amazon-Echo-Show_id98504

Google to produce smart speaker with screen to take on the Amazon Echo Show

After the surprising success of the Amazon Echo created strong demand for the new product category known as the smart speaker, Google launched its Echo challenger last November. With Google Assistant in the role of the virtual personal sidekick, which is held by Alexa on the Echo devices, the Google Home came to market on November 4th, 2016. The latest data show that Amazon controls more than 70% of the smart speaker market with Google accounting for roughly 25%. 

Just the other day, Google pulled YouTube from the Amazon Echo Show. This is the version of the Echo that features a 7-inch screen. Google claimed that Amazon had removed the ability for users to subscribe to channels, and also eliminated the autoplay option. Making those changes unilaterally allowed Google to pull the streaming video app from the Echo Show. Conspiracy theorists, however, will probably get a kick out of the latest rumor that has surfaced just days after Google pulled YouTube from the Echo Show.

The buzz around the water cooler is that Google will be producing a new smart speaker code named "Manhattan." This model will have a 7-inch screen attached, similar to the Echo Show. Pre-loaded content will include YouTube, Google Photos and possibly Netflix. Users will be able to make video calls. Like Google Home, this product will be able to control the smart devices and appliances used in a house such as televisions and stereos, locks, lights, thermostats and more. To make it easier for developers to build apps for the product, Android will be pre-installed.

Google originally planned to release this new smart speaker in the middle of 2018. But with new competition soon to be launched in the form of the Microsoft Invoke, a smart speaker from Sony and the Apple HomePod (expected to launch in December), Google might decide to speed things up so that it can launch the device earlier than expected.

There is the possibility that Google could reveal more info about the "Manhattan" on October 4th. This coming Wednesday, Google is planning on unveiling the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL.

Penerjemah: Natisha Andarningtyas

Editor: Fitri Supratiwi

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2017

Berita Lainnya
Google umumkan layanan YouTube TV tersedia di tablet Android

Google umumkan layanan YouTube TV tersedia di tablet Android

Google Pixel 2 XL hadir tanpa jack earphone?

Google Pixel 2 XL hadir tanpa jack earphone?

Google bisnisku cara jitu berbisnis UKM digital

Google bisnisku cara jitu berbisnis UKM digital

HTC dan Google umumkan kesepakatan miliaran dolar

HTC dan Google umumkan kesepakatan miliaran dolar

Alasan Android One kini motori perangkat menengah

Alasan Android One kini motori perangkat menengah

Amazon kembangkan kacamata pintar

Amazon kembangkan kacamata pintar

Layanan pembayaran mobile Google Tez meluncur di India

Layanan pembayaran mobile Google Tez meluncur di India

YouTube Go resmi masuk Indonesia

YouTube Go resmi masuk Indonesia

Komentar Pembaca
Topik Pilihan
#

Krisis Rohingya

 #

Sindikat Saracen Penyebar isu SARA

 #

Kasus Novel Baswedan

 #

Penerbitan Perppu Ormas

 #

Kasus Korupsi e-KTP

 #

Operasi Pemberantasan Pungli

 #

ANTARA Doeloe

KPK Tetapkan Bupati Kukar Tersangka
KPK bawa tujuh koper dokumen dari Abun KPK bawa tujuh koper dokumen dari Abun
KPK periksa empat SKPD Kukar KPK periksa empat SKPD Kukar
KPK sita empat mobil kasus Bupati Kukar KPK sita empat mobil kasus Bupati Kukar
KPK resmi tetapkan Bupati Kukar tersangka suap-gratifikasi KPK resmi tetapkan Bupati Kukar tersangka suap-gratifikasi
KPK masih lanjutkan pemeriksaan di Kutai Kartanegara KPK masih lanjutkan pemeriksaan di Kutai Kartanegara
Terpopuler
Top News
Google Pixel 2 XL hadir tanpa jack earphone? Google Pixel 2 XL hadir tanpa jack earphone?
Google luncurkan Pixel baru pada Oktober 2017 Google luncurkan Pixel baru pada Oktober 2017
10 tahun iPhone, Tim Cook kenang Steve Jobs 10 tahun iPhone, Tim Cook kenang Steve Jobs
iPhone X, ponsel futuristik tandai 10 tahun iPhone iPhone X, ponsel futuristik tandai 10 tahun iPhone
Apple luncurkan iPhone 8 dan iPhone 8 Plus Apple luncurkan iPhone 8 dan iPhone 8 Plus
Antaranews.com
Baca Juga
Google Assistant kini tersedia di Android TV

Google Assistant kini tersedia di Android TV

Google, Facebook, Twitter diminta bersaksi untuk penyelidikan Rusia

Google, Facebook, Twitter diminta bersaksi untuk penyelidikan Rusia

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Top News Fokus Berita Nasional Internasional Ekonomi Olahraga
Hiburan Teknologi Warta Bumi Artikel Foto TV
Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Rilis Pers Google+
Ketentuan Penggunaan Tentang Kami Jaringan Pedoman Twitter Facebook RSS