Minggu, 22 Oktober 2017

Klasemen Liga Inggris, Manchester City tinggalkan Manchester United

Klasemen Liga Inggris, Manchester City tinggalkan Manchester United
Pep Guardiola dan John Stones (Reuters)
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Manchester City berada di puncak klasemen Liga Inggris dengan keunggulan lima poin untuk meninggalkan rival sekotanya, Manchester United, di urutan kedua setelah pertandingan pekan kesembilan pada Sabtu (21/10).

Manchester City tampil meyakinkan saat menekuk Burnley 3-0 lewat gol Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane dan Nikolas Otamendi sekaligus memperpanjang catatan belum terkalahkan dalam sembilan laga terakhir.

Sebaliknya, Manchester United tampil tidak maksmial saat ditekuk tim promosi Huddersfield Town 2-1. Hasil ini membuat United kehilangan lima poin setelah bermain imbang 0-0 atas Liverpool pada pekan lalu.

Chelsea membalikkan ketertinggalan untuk mengalahkan Watford 4-2 yang menjaga posisi mereka sebagai tim penghuni empat besar klasemen liga Inggris.

Newcastle United naik ke peringkat enam setelah menang tipis 1-0 atas Crystal Palace berkat gol Mikel Merino.

Liga Inggris masih menyisakan dua laga penting pada Minggu malam antara lain Everton menjamu Arsenal di Goodison Park dan Liverpool akan bertandang ke Wembley untuk menghadapi tim London Tottenham Hotspurs.

Ringkasan pertandingan Liga Inggris pada Sabtu:

Manchester City 3-0 Burnley
Gol: Sergio Aguero 30pen, Nicolas Otamendi 73, Leroy Sane 75

Stoke City 1-2 Bournemouth
Gol: Mame Biram Diouf 62 - Andrew Surman 16, Junior Stanislas 18pen

Huddersfield Town 2 - Manchester United
Gol: Aaron Mooy 28, Laurent Depoitre 33 - Marcus Rashford 78

Newcastle United 1 -0 Crystal Palace
Gol: Mikel Merino 86

Swansea City 1-2 Leicester City
Gol: Alfie Mawson 56 -  Federico Fernandez 25og, Shinji Okazaki 49

Chelsea 4-2 Watford
Gol:  Pedro 11, Batshuayi 71,90+5, Azpilicueta 87 - Doucoure 45+3, Pereyra 49

West Ham 0-3 Brighton and Hove Albion
Gol: Glenn Murray 10,75pen, Jose Izquierdo 45+2

Southampton 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
Gol: Sofiane Boufal

Pertandingan Minggu, 22 Oktober

Everton v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Klasemen sementara:
Pos Klub Main Selisih Gol Poin
1 Man City 9 28 25
2 Man Utd 9 18 20
3 Spurs 8 10 17
4 Chelsea 9 7 16
5 Watford 9 -2 15
6 Newcastle 9 2 14
7 Arsenal 8 2 13
8 Liverpool 8 1 13
9 Burnley 9 -1 13
10 Southampton 9 -1 12
11 Huddersfield 9 -3 12
12 Brighton 9 -1 11
13 West Brom 9 -3 10
14 Leicester 9 -2 9
15 Swansea 9 -4 8
16 Everton 8 -8 8
17 West Ham 9 -9 8
18 Stoke 9 -10 8
19 Bournemouth 9 -7 7
20 Crystal Palace 9 -17 3

Editor: Alviansyah Pasaribu

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2017

Kecepatan kerja tiga tahun pemerintahan Jokowi-JK Kecepatan kerja tiga tahun pemerintahan Jokowi-JK
Bela negara upaya menjaga pertahanan nasional Bela negara upaya menjaga pertahanan nasional
Wiranto: stabilitas Polhukam terjaga baik Wiranto: stabilitas Polhukam terjaga baik
Luhut pastikan proyek-proyek infrastruktur Jokowi-JK berjalan sesuai rencana Luhut pastikan proyek-proyek infrastruktur Jokowi-JK berjalan sesuai rencana
Susi paparkan dampak perang melawan "illegal fishing" Susi paparkan dampak perang melawan "illegal fishing"
