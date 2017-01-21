TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Sunday, 22nd January 2017
Indonesia should show different Islam from White House description: Expert Trump admin makes defeating Islamic terrorism top foreign policy goal Trump`s trade policy will not significantly affect Indonesian exports: CORE Pope urges Trump to show concern for poor, be guided by ethical values
TOP NEWS
Raja Ampat to organize various festivals to lure tourists
Bantul adds three cultural villages in 2016 to preserve arts
Bali expected to lure 40% of 2017 tourist arrivals
Minister lauds Yogyakarta for supporting construction of new airport
OIC Summit
OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements "Wonderful Indonesia" promoted on sidelines of OIC Summit Kalla discusses Mideast issues with Tunisian, Turkish, Azerbaijan leaders
Mehr News Agency
Latest News
Infographics
Menjaga Kedaulatan Natuna Keeping Sovereignty of Natuna
Setting the Number of Civil Servants
PRODUCING NEW ENTREPRENEURS OF SMALL AND MEDIUM INDUSTRIES
National
Indonesia should show different Islam from White House description: Expert
Indonesia should show different Islam from White House description: ExpertTrump`s trade policy will not significantly affect Indonesian exports: COREPolice arrest 12 drug suspects in Banda Aceh
International
Trump admin makes defeating Islamic terrorism top foreign policy goal
Trump admin makes defeating Islamic terrorism top foreign policy goalPope urges Trump to show concern for poor, be guided by ethical valuesChinese state media hopes for best with Trump, prepares for worst
Business
Raja Ampat to organize various festivals to lure tourists
Raja Ampat to organize various festivals to lure touristsIndonesian govt set to channel Rp110 trillion in people`s business creditsBantul adds three cultural villages in 2016 to preserve arts
Sports
Indonesia names Luis Milla as coach of national football team
Indonesia names Luis Milla as coach of national football team15 countries to participate in West Java martial arts festivalPSSI to hold congress in Bandung on Sunday
Environment
EARTH WIRE -- UNESCO mission to evaluate Ciletuh Geopark by April 2017
EARTH WIRE -- UNESCO mission to evaluate Ciletuh Geopark by April 2017EARTH WIRE -- TNI wary of forest and land fires in Riau provinceEARTH WIRE -- Bonn Challenge to discuss water channels in plantation areas
Science/Tech
Too much "lurking" on social media makes you miserable: Study
Too much "lurking" on social media makes you miserable: StudyIndonesian researcher explores Antarctica`s geology48 countries participate in International Junior Science Olympiad
Entertainment
Hollywood`s gender pay gap is "crazy": Natalie Portman
Hollywood`s gender pay gap is "crazy": Natalie PortmanUK olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honoured in Queen`s New Year ListDance-music artists tweet about Indonesian meme "Om Telolet Om"
Feature
Indonesian govt threatens to revoke permits of mining companies
Indonesian govt threatens to revoke permits of mining companiesMilitary actively participating in food sufficiency programWhen will mineral ore exports be totally banned?
