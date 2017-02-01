TOP NEWS
Thursday, 2nd February 2017
Garuda Indonesia expands flights in Papua
70 percent of Indonesian villages have access to internet
Facebook should provide filter for fake news: Ilham Habibie
Indonesian govt`s scholarships for students is investment in human resources: Minister Sri Mulyani
OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements
"Wonderful Indonesia" promoted on sidelines of OIC Summit
Kalla discusses Mideast issues with Tunisian, Turkish, Azerbaijan leaders
Airasia to serve Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta-Labuan Bajo route
AirAsia readies wide-bodied aircraft to serve "pemudik"
AirAsia QZ8501 had stalled before crash
Air Asia cancels all flights from Surabaya
Airasia cancels eight international flights from Bali
AirAsia to cancel 20 flights during AAC 2015
Search for AirAsia`s victims officially ceased
Latest News
Inefficiency still exists in budget spending: President Jokowi
4 hours ago
W. Java plans four new toll roads
4 hours ago
Former UN Chief Ban rules out running for President of South Korea
4 hours ago
Indonesia, Australia to hold third MCM on law and security
4 hours ago
Habib Rizieq responds to police summon
6 hours ago
SBY needs to clarify allegation about phone call with MUI
6 hours ago
Muara Angke fishermen support North Jakarta reclamation project: Developer
8 hours ago
VP receives British member of parliament Lord Powell
8 hours ago
Indonesia offers high-speed train project to Japan
8 hours ago
AG&P signs MoU with Hindustan LNG to build a new LNG import terminal in Andhra Pradesh
10 hours ago
Toshiba launches 600V/650V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs with improved EMI performance
12 hours ago
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo hosts Hinamatsuri Girls' Dolls Festival exhibition
14 hours ago
Kadin proposes team to assess fishing tools
1st February 2017
China interested in establishing direct flight to W Java: Official
1st February 2017
BRI posts net profit of Rp25.8 trillion
1st February 2017
Russia will not follow US immigration policy
1st February 2017
Three terror suspects arrested in C Java
1st February 2017
Indonesian govt`s policy should empower traditional fishermen: Zulkifli Hasan
1st February 2017
Garuda Indonesia expands flights in Papua
31st January 2017
70 percent of Indonesian villages have access to internet
31st January 2017
Facebook should provide filter for fake news: Ilham Habibie
31st January 2017
Indonesian govt`s scholarships for students is investment in human resources: Minister Sri Mulyani
31st January 2017
Bulog ready to develop post-harvest infrastructure
31st January 2017
Pertamina`s consortium to build largest gas-fueled power plant in ASEAN
31st January 2017
Deans to provide legal support to Indonesia`s indigenous tribe
31st January 2017
RI`s palm oil production falls 3 percent in 2016
31st January 2017
Banjarmasin immigration office deports 10 Chinese nationals
31st January 2017
Trump`s immigrant policy to increase mistrust against Muslims: VP
31st January 2017
Rail services disrupted as floods hits Pasuruan
31st January 2017
UN condemns mosque shooting in Quebec, Canada
31st January 2017
Two dead, one missing in flash flood in Kupang
31st January 2017
Indonesia`s fishery exports growing amid global slump
31st January 2017
Government establishes committee to select candidates for MK judge post
31st January 2017
Grand Imam Shihab appointed to study Ahok`s statement: MUI
31st January 2017
Aneka Tambang records highest production, sale
31st January 2017
Balikpapan immigration office deports four Chinese nationals
31st January 2017
Police hold meeting with Islamic mass organizations
31st January 2017
Pertamina, PLN sign contract to build Jawa-1 power plant
31st January 2017
Garuda Indonesia to operate Boeing B-737-800 to serve Sorong-Jakarta route
31st January 2017
EU at odds with Trump administration over "Muslim ban"
30th January 2017
Keeping Sovereignty of Natuna
Setting the Number of Civil Servants
PRODUCING NEW ENTREPRENEURS OF SMALL AND MEDIUM INDUSTRIES
Indonesia, Australia to hold third MCM on law and security
Habib Rizieq responds to police summon
SBY needs to clarify allegation about phone call with MUI
Former UN Chief Ban rules out running for President of South Korea
Russia will not follow US immigration policy
UN condemns mosque shooting in Quebec, Canada
Inefficiency still exists in budget spending: President Jokowi
W. Java plans four new toll roads
Indonesia offers high-speed train project to Japan
Indonesia names Luis Milla as coach of national football team
15 countries to participate in West Java martial arts festival
PSSI to hold congress in Bandung on Sunday
EARTH WIRE -- Conservation agency estimates only 17 Sumatran tigers left in Bengkulu forest
EARTH WIRE -- President Jokowi calls for increased vigil against forest fires
EARTH WIRE -- President Jokowi urges revocation of companies triggering forest fires
70 percent of Indonesian villages have access to internet
Facebook should provide filter for fake news: Ilham Habibie
Indonesian researcher explores Antarctica`s geology
Bruce Springsteen says the "new resistance" against Trump has begun
Hollywood`s gender pay gap is "crazy": Natalie Portman
UK olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honoured in Queen`s New Year List
Garuda Indonesia expands flights in Papua
Indonesia`s fishery exports growing amid global slump
Indonesia intensifies participation for creating world peace
