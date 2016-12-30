TOP NEWS
Sunday, 1st January 2017
Indonesia`s economic growth to increase in 2017
Object found in Ibnu Sina hospital not bomb: W. Sumatra police
Bappenas outlines priority in national development in 2017
UK olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honoured in Queen`s New Year List
Latest News
Over 91,000 tourists climb Mt rinjani during 2016
8 hours ago
Indonesian agricultural programs deemed successful in 2016
8 hours ago
UNSC welcomes Syria ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey
8 hours ago
Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, S. Korea in Feb
8 hours ago
Indonesia`s economic growth to increase in 2017
8 hours ago
Object found in Ibnu Sina hospital not bomb: W. Sumatra police
8 hours ago
Indonesia to build infrastructure projects worth Rp4,000 trillion in 2019
9 hours ago
Bappenas outlines priority in national development in 2017
9 hours ago
UK olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honoured in Queen`s New Year List
9 hours ago
Ministry coordinated repatriation of 43 Indonesian workers
15 hours ago
Indonesia prepared to become part of global supply chain
18 hours ago
Indonesia`s exports of fishery products increased
18 hours ago
Bappenas forecasts Indonesia's 2017 economic growth at 5.3 percent
19 hours ago
Yearender - Indonesia records highest number of natural disasters in 2016
20 hours ago
Indonesia waits for policies of Donald Trump: Minister
20 hours ago
Yearender -- Indonesia`s role in handling maritime piracy in ASEAN
20 hours ago
Kadin wants govt to focus on fisheries in 2017
21 hours ago
Myanmar expresses gratitude for Indonesia`s humanitarian assistance
30th December 2016
Citilink president director quits after row over allegedly inebriated pilot
30th December 2016
Indonesia rice production reaches 79 million tons
30th December 2016
Citilink fires allegedly drunk pilot
30th December 2016
Indonesian military police searches graft suspect`s house
30th December 2016
Indonesian police on hunt for social media accounts spreading conflicts
30th December 2016
Indonesia Trade Ministry targets increased exports to Australia
30th December 2016
Police question husband of Sylviana Murni over suspicious fund flow
30th December 2016
Klaten head caught red handed committing graft by KPK
30th December 2016
Indonesia should cut unnecessary electricity costs
30th December 2016
Terrorism, drugs will still disrupt public security in 2017: Police
30th December 2016
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Nusa Tenggara has no tsunami potential
30th December 2016
President Jokowi is 2016`s top person in media: I2
30th December 2016
U.S. expels 35 Russian diplomats, closes two compounds - official
30th December 2016
Strong earthquake hits Sumba
30th December 2016
Reports about 10 million Chinese workers a hoax: Minister
30th December 2016
President denies rumors of cabinet reshuffle plan
30th December 2016
President observes construction of apartments for athletes
30th December 2016
Special prison for terrorism inmates to open in 2017
30th December 2016
Police involves Interpol to collect information on aid to Syrian rebels
29th December 2016
Percentage of Chinese workers in Indonesia small: Minister
29th December 2016
Lawmaker suspects systematic, massive attempts to create instability
29th December 2016
Repatriation not main option of tax payers having assets abroad
29th December 2016
