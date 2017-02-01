TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Thursday, 2nd February 2017
Inefficiency still exists in budget spending: President Jokowi W. Java plans four new toll roads Former UN Chief Ban rules out running for President of South Korea Indonesian govt`s policy should empower traditional fishermen: Zulkifli Hasan
TOP NEWS
Garuda Indonesia expands flights in Papua
70 percent of Indonesian villages have access to internet
Facebook should provide filter for fake news: Ilham Habibie
Indonesian govt`s scholarships for students is investment in human resources: Minister Sri Mulyani
OIC Summit
OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements "Wonderful Indonesia" promoted on sidelines of OIC Summit Kalla discusses Mideast issues with Tunisian, Turkish, Azerbaijan leaders
AirAsia QZ8501
Airasia to serve Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta-Labuan Bajo route AirAsia readies wide-bodied aircraft to serve "pemudik" AirAsia QZ8501 had stalled before crash Air Asia cancels all flights from Surabaya Airasia cancels eight international flights from Bali AirAsia to cancel 20 flights during AAC 2015 Search for AirAsia`s victims officially ceased

Mehr News Agency
Latest News
Infographics
Menjaga Kedaulatan Natuna Keeping Sovereignty of Natuna
Setting the Number of Civil Servants
PRODUCING NEW ENTREPRENEURS OF SMALL AND MEDIUM INDUSTRIES
National
Indonesia, Australia to hold third MCM on law and security
Indonesia, Australia to hold third MCM on law and security Habib Rizieq responds to police summon SBY needs to clarify allegation about phone call with MUI
International
Former UN Chief Ban rules out running for President of South Korea
Former UN Chief Ban rules out running for President of South Korea Russia will not follow US immigration policy UN condemns mosque shooting in Quebec, Canada
Business
Inefficiency still exists in budget spending: President Jokowi
Inefficiency still exists in budget spending: President Jokowi W. Java plans four new toll roads Indonesia offers high-speed train project to Japan
Sports
Indonesia names Luis Milla as coach of national football team
Indonesia names Luis Milla as coach of national football team 15 countries to participate in West Java martial arts festival PSSI to hold congress in Bandung on Sunday
Environment
EARTH WIRE -- Conservation agency estimates only 17 Sumatran tigers left in Bengkulu forest
EARTH WIRE -- Conservation agency estimates only 17 Sumatran tigers left in Bengkulu forest EARTH WIRE -- President Jokowi calls for increased vigil against forest fires EARTH WIRE -- President Jokowi urges revocation of companies triggering forest fires
Science/Tech
70 percent of Indonesian villages have access to internet
70 percent of Indonesian villages have access to internet Facebook should provide filter for fake news: Ilham Habibie Indonesian researcher explores Antarctica`s geology
Entertainment
Bruce Springsteen says the "new resistance" against Trump has begun
Bruce Springsteen says the "new resistance" against Trump has begun Hollywood`s gender pay gap is "crazy": Natalie Portman UK olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honoured in Queen`s New Year List
Feature
Garuda Indonesia expands flights in Papua
Garuda Indonesia expands flights in Papua Indonesia`s fishery exports growing amid global slump Indonesia intensifies participation for creating world peace
