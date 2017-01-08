TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Tuesday, 10th January 2017
Author sold 300 copies of "Jokowi Undercover" Yogyakarta airport authority foils attempt to smuggle dozens of reptiles Indonesia, Australia should tackle separatist flag raising incident carefully: Prof Juwana Indonesian govt to start 392 kilometers of toll roads this year
TOP NEWS
Saudi Arabian envoy lauds Indonesia`s de-radicalization program
Saudi Arabian envoy lauds Indonesia`s de-radicalization program
OPM`s flag raising in Melbourne`s Indonesian Sonsulate is crime: President Jokowi
OPM`s flag raising in Melbourne`s Indonesian Sonsulate is crime: President Jokowi
Australia should sentence trespasser in Melbourne`s Indonesian Consulate case: Minister Marsudi
Australia should sentence trespasser in Melbourne`s Indonesian Consulate case: Minister Marsudi
President Jokowi visits Kajen market in Pekalongan
President Jokowi visits Kajen market in Pekalongan
OIC Summit
OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements "Wonderful Indonesia" promoted on sidelines of OIC Summit Kalla discusses Mideast issues with Tunisian, Turkish, Azerbaijan leaders
AirAsia QZ8501
Airasia to serve Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta-Labuan Bajo route AirAsia readies wide-bodied aircraft to serve "pemudik" AirAsia QZ8501 had stalled before crash Air Asia cancels all flights from Surabaya Airasia cancels eight international flights from Bali AirAsia to cancel 20 flights during AAC 2015 Search for AirAsia`s victims officially ceased

Mehr News Agency
Latest News
Infographics
Menjaga Kedaulatan Natuna Keeping Sovereignty of Natuna
Setting the Number of Civil Servants
PRODUCING NEW ENTREPRENEURS OF SMALL AND MEDIUM INDUSTRIES
National
Author sold 300 copies of "Jokowi Undercover"
Japan eager to manage Indonesian island for its elderly UGM to employ 200 more foreign lecturers
International
Saudi Arabian envoy lauds Indonesia`s de-radicalization program
Iraqi forces close in on Tigris in ISIS stronghold Mosul Turkey dismisses 8.000 in ongoing post-coup purge
Business
Indonesian govt to start 392 kilometers of toll roads this year
Indonesia seeks to boost tourist visits from Europe
Sports
PSSI to hold congress in Bandung on Sunday
Indonesia sets no target in SEA Games 2017 1,500 cyclists expected to participate in Tour de Central Celebes
Environment
EARTH WIRE -- Four Sumatran elephants died in Riau in 2016: WWF
Indonesia`s Jayawijaya peak may lose its eternal snow: Agency EARTH WIRE -- Peatland restoration helps prevent forest fires
Science/Tech
Too much "lurking" on social media makes you miserable: Study
Indonesian researcher explores Antarctica`s geology 48 countries participate in International Junior Science Olympiad
Entertainment
UK olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honoured in Queen`s New Year List
Dance-music artists tweet about Indonesian meme "Om Telolet Om" Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies at age 99
Feature
Foreign firms urged to float shares at stock exchange
Govt to revoke visa-free facility Govt to set up cyber agency to fight fake news
