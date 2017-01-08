TOP NEWS
|
Latest News
|
Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS
|
TWITTER
|
Facebook
|
FORUM
Tuesday, 10th January 2017
Home
National
International
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Science/Tech
Environment
Feature
Photos
Bahasa
TOP NEWS
Saudi Arabian envoy lauds Indonesia`s de-radicalization program
OPM`s flag raising in Melbourne`s Indonesian Sonsulate is crime: President Jokowi
Australia should sentence trespasser in Melbourne`s Indonesian Consulate case: Minister Marsudi
President Jokowi visits Kajen market in Pekalongan
OIC Summit
OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements
"Wonderful Indonesia" promoted on sidelines of OIC Summit
Kalla discusses Mideast issues with Tunisian, Turkish, Azerbaijan leaders
AirAsia QZ8501
Airasia to serve Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta-Labuan Bajo route
AirAsia readies wide-bodied aircraft to serve "pemudik"
AirAsia QZ8501 had stalled before crash
Air Asia cancels all flights from Surabaya
Airasia cancels eight international flights from Bali
AirAsia to cancel 20 flights during AAC 2015
Search for AirAsia`s victims officially ceased
Mehr News Agency
Latest News
Japan eager to manage Indonesian island for its elderly
1 hour ago
UGM to employ 200 more foreign lecturers
2 hours ago
Indonesia seeks to boost tourist visits from Europe
2 hours ago
Govt invites Facebook, Twitter to discuss hoax news issue
2 hours ago
Author sold 300 copies of "Jokowi Undercover"
6 hours ago
Yogyakarta airport authority foils attempt to smuggle dozens of reptiles
6 hours ago
Indonesia, Australia should tackle separatist flag raising incident carefully: Prof Juwana
6 hours ago
Indonesian govt to start 392 kilometers of toll roads this year
6 hours ago
Saudi Arabian envoy lauds Indonesia`s de-radicalization program
7 hours ago
KIP supports establishment of Indonesian National Cyber Agency
10 hours ago
OPM`s flag raising in Melbourne`s Indonesian Sonsulate is crime: President Jokowi
10 hours ago
Australia should sentence trespasser in Melbourne`s Indonesian Consulate case: Minister Marsudi
10 hours ago
President Jokowi visits Kajen market in Pekalongan
10 hours ago
Indonesia hopes to produce 9,500 MW of geothermal power in 2025
10 hours ago
LFB S.A. announced today the acceptance by U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the filed Biologic License Application for Coagulation Factor VIIa Recombinant, (eptacog beta activated)
14 hours ago
Govt to revoke visa-free facility
8th January 2017
No need to enter cabinet to support government: Prabowo
8th January 2017
Winning Jakarta election means winning Indonesia: Prabowo
8th January 2017
Jokowi pray for country with Islamic clerics, students in Pekalongan
8th January 2017
Kimia Farma to open 100 new outlets
8th January 2017
President calls on Islamic students to spread good deeds
8th January 2017
Raising Free Papua Movement flag is a crime: House
8th January 2017
People best filters of false news: President
8th January 2017
Iraqi forces close in on Tigris in ISIS stronghold Mosul
8th January 2017
Turkey dismisses 8.000 in ongoing post-coup purge
8th January 2017
Snowstorm hits traffic in Istanbul; straits closed, flights cancelled
8th January 2017
Foreign firms urged to float shares at stock exchange
8th January 2017
E. Kalimantan`s exports down in value
8th January 2017
Houses of worship of six religious communities built in Kupang
8th January 2017
Britain`s health service in "humanitarian crisis": Red Cross
8th January 2017
PSSI to hold congress in Bandung on Sunday
8th January 2017
Israel cuts $6 mln in U.N. funding over settlements resolution
8th January 2017
PLTU Batang to be operational in 2020
8th January 2017
Southeast Sulawesi records 31% increase in exports
8th January 2017
Fuel truck blast kills dozens in North Syrian border town
8th January 2017
DVI team identifies all victims of Indonesian ferry fire incident
7th January 2017
Florida shooting highlights limits of U.S. airport security
7th January 2017
Malaysia says search for missing MH370 to end in two weeks
7th January 2017
Gunman opens fire at Ft. Lauderdale Airport, killing 5
7th January 2017
Syria talks to kick off in Kazakhstan`s Astana on Jan. 23: UN Envoy
7th January 2017
Infographics
Keeping Sovereignty of Natuna
Setting the Number of Civil Servants
PRODUCING NEW ENTREPRENEURS OF SMALL AND MEDIUM INDUSTRIES
National
Author sold 300 copies of "Jokowi Undercover"
Japan eager to manage Indonesian island for its elderly
UGM to employ 200 more foreign lecturers
International
Saudi Arabian envoy lauds Indonesia`s de-radicalization program
Iraqi forces close in on Tigris in ISIS stronghold Mosul
Turkey dismisses 8.000 in ongoing post-coup purge
Business
Indonesian govt to start 392 kilometers of toll roads this year
Indonesia seeks to boost tourist visits from Europe
President Jokowi visits Kajen market in Pekalongan
Sports
PSSI to hold congress in Bandung on Sunday
Indonesia sets no target in SEA Games 2017
1,500 cyclists expected to participate in Tour de Central Celebes
Environment
EARTH WIRE -- Four Sumatran elephants died in Riau in 2016: WWF
Indonesia`s Jayawijaya peak may lose its eternal snow: Agency
EARTH WIRE -- Peatland restoration helps prevent forest fires
Science/Tech
Too much "lurking" on social media makes you miserable: Study
Indonesian researcher explores Antarctica`s geology
48 countries participate in International Junior Science Olympiad
Entertainment
UK olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honoured in Queen`s New Year List
Dance-music artists tweet about Indonesian meme "Om Telolet Om"
Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies at age 99
Feature
Foreign firms urged to float shares at stock exchange
Govt to revoke visa-free facility
Govt to set up cyber agency to fight fake news
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News
Top News
National
International
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Science/Tech
Environment
Feature
TV
Otomotif
Bola
Forum Pembaca
Press Release
Term Of Use
About Us
Network
Guidelines
Twitter
Facebook
RSS