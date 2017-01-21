TOP NEWS
Sunday, 22nd January 2017
Raja Ampat to organize various festivals to lure tourists
Bantul adds three cultural villages in 2016 to preserve arts
Bali expected to lure 40% of 2017 tourist arrivals
Minister lauds Yogyakarta for supporting construction of new airport
Mehr News Agency
Latest News
Indonesia should show different Islam from White House description: Expert
1 hour ago
Trump admin makes defeating Islamic terrorism top foreign policy goal
1 hour ago
Trump`s trade policy will not significantly affect Indonesian exports: CORE
1 hour ago
Pope urges Trump to show concern for poor, be guided by ethical values
1 hour ago
Raja Ampat to organize various festivals to lure tourists
1 hour ago
Indonesian govt set to channel Rp110 trillion in people`s business credits
2 hours ago
Bantul adds three cultural villages in 2016 to preserve arts
2 hours ago
Chinese state media hopes for best with Trump, prepares for worst
2 hours ago
Bali expected to lure 40% of 2017 tourist arrivals
3 hours ago
Minister lauds Yogyakarta for supporting construction of new airport
3 hours ago
Pelindo II to build international port in W. Kalimantan
3 hours ago
Police arrest 12 drug suspects in Banda Aceh
3 hours ago
Lippo explores investment possibilities in border with Timor Leste
3 hours ago
Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister delivers humanitarian aid to Myanmar
4 hours ago
VP Kalla calls for strict action against national flag defamer
16 hours ago
Trump to develop missile defense system against Iran, North korea: White House
21st January 2017
The 45th U.S. President Donald Trump
21st January 2017
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th U.S. President
21st January 2017
Indonesia proposes four actions for Rakhine
21st January 2017
Jakarta Police respond to Rizieq call for mediation with law
21st January 2017
Python strangles man to death in Riau province
21st January 2017
Refer to law on SOE regarding foreign directors says VP Kalla
21st January 2017
Indonesian Minister hopes Garuda`s operations will continue undisturbed
21st January 2017
Indonesia names Luis Milla as coach of national football team
21st January 2017
INdonesia respects democratic process in US
20th January 2017
Toshiba launches 800V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs for high efficiency power supplies with improved low on-resistance and high speed switching
20th January 2017
International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes Worldwide Olympic Partner through 2028
20th January 2017
Indonesia offers constructive inputs to OIC
19th January 2017
Military actively participating in food sufficiency program
19th January 2017
When will mineral ore exports be totally banned?
19th January 2017
Fire razes Senen Market in Central Jakarta
19th January 2017
Express train enough for Jakarta-Surabaya: Study
19th January 2017
China complies with Indonesian laws on foreign workers
19th January 2017
Karnavian sees off policemen for UN peacekeeping mission in Darfur
19th January 2017
All societal elements should participate in state defense program: Ryacudu
19th January 2017
Jokowi meets with former vice president Try Sutrisno
19th January 2017
Soekarno`s son, daughter vow to uphold Pancasila ideology
19th January 2017
Shiseido acquires a U.S.-based start-up, MATCHCo, through its regional headquarters, Shiseido Americas
19th January 2017
Dr Jung Yeon Ho's "TL POWER V Lift Non Surgical Facial Contouring" gets the fantastic V line shaped face without bone surgery!
19th January 2017
Tax office to summon Google to clarify data on revenue
19th January 2017
Indonesia should show different Islam from White House description: Expert
Trump`s trade policy will not significantly affect Indonesian exports: CORE
Police arrest 12 drug suspects in Banda Aceh
Trump admin makes defeating Islamic terrorism top foreign policy goal
Pope urges Trump to show concern for poor, be guided by ethical values
Chinese state media hopes for best with Trump, prepares for worst
Raja Ampat to organize various festivals to lure tourists
Indonesian govt set to channel Rp110 trillion in people`s business credits
Bantul adds three cultural villages in 2016 to preserve arts
Indonesia names Luis Milla as coach of national football team
15 countries to participate in West Java martial arts festival
PSSI to hold congress in Bandung on Sunday
EARTH WIRE -- UNESCO mission to evaluate Ciletuh Geopark by April 2017
EARTH WIRE -- TNI wary of forest and land fires in Riau province
EARTH WIRE -- Bonn Challenge to discuss water channels in plantation areas
Too much "lurking" on social media makes you miserable: Study
Indonesian researcher explores Antarctica`s geology
48 countries participate in International Junior Science Olympiad
Hollywood`s gender pay gap is "crazy": Natalie Portman
UK olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honoured in Queen`s New Year List
Dance-music artists tweet about Indonesian meme "Om Telolet Om"
Indonesian govt threatens to revoke permits of mining companies
Military actively participating in food sufficiency program
When will mineral ore exports be totally banned?
