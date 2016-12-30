TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Sunday, 1st January 2017
Over 91,000 tourists climb Mt rinjani during 2016 Indonesian agricultural programs deemed successful in 2016 UNSC welcomes Syria ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, S. Korea in Feb
TOP NEWS
Indonesia`s economic growth to increase in 2017
Indonesia`s economic growth to increase in 2017
Object found in Ibnu Sina hospital not bomb: W. Sumatra police
Object found in Ibnu Sina hospital not bomb: W. Sumatra police
Bappenas outlines priority in national development in 2017
Bappenas outlines priority in national development in 2017
UK olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honoured in Queen`s New Year List
UK olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honoured in Queen`s New Year List
OIC Summit
OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements"Wonderful Indonesia" promoted on sidelines of OIC SummitKalla discusses Mideast issues with Tunisian, Turkish, Azerbaijan leaders
AirAsia QZ8501
Airasia to serve Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta-Labuan Bajo route Airasia to serve Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta-Labuan Bajo routeAirAsia readies wide-bodied aircraft to serve "pemudik"AirAsia QZ8501 had stalled before crashAir Asia cancels all flights from SurabayaAirasia cancels eight international flights from BaliAirAsia to cancel 20 flights during AAC 2015Search for AirAsia`s victims officially ceased

Mehr News Agency
Latest News
Infographics
Menjaga Kedaulatan Natuna Keeping Sovereignty of Natuna
Setting the Number of Civil Servants
PRODUCING NEW ENTREPRENEURS OF SMALL AND MEDIUM INDUSTRIES
National
Over 91,000 tourists climb Mt rinjani during 2016
Over 91,000 tourists climb Mt rinjani during 2016Object found in Ibnu Sina hospital not bomb: W. Sumatra policeMinistry coordinated repatriation of 43 Indonesian workers
International
UNSC welcomes Syria ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey
UNSC welcomes Syria ceasefire brokered by Russia and TurkeyJapan eyes trilateral talks with China, S. Korea in FebU.S. expels 35 Russian diplomats, closes two compounds - official
Business
Indonesia to build infrastructure projects worth Rp4,000 trillion in 2019
Indonesia to build infrastructure projects worth Rp4,000 trillion in 2019Bappenas outlines priority in national development in 2017Indonesia prepared to become part of global supply chain
Sports
1,500 cyclists expected to participate in Tour de Central Celebes
1,500 cyclists expected to participate in Tour de Central CelebesNational football team gets bonus from President JokowiPresident to watch AFF final from Jakarta
Environment
EARTH WIRE -- Peatland restoration helps prevent forest fires
EARTH WIRE -- Peatland restoration helps prevent forest firesEARTH WIRE -- BRG to complete installation of 2,000 wells in C. KalimantanEARTH WIRE -- Brazilian conservationists develop new tool to cut illegal wood from supply chains
Science/Tech
Too much "lurking" on social media makes you miserable: Study
Too much "lurking" on social media makes you miserable: StudyIndonesian researcher explores Antarctica`s geology48 countries participate in International Junior Science Olympiad
Entertainment
UK olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honoured in Queen`s New Year List
UK olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honoured in Queen`s New Year ListDance-music artists tweet about Indonesian meme "Om Telolet Om"Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies at age 99
Feature
Indonesian agricultural programs deemed successful in 2016
Indonesian agricultural programs deemed successful in 2016Indonesia`s economic growth to increase in 2017Yearender - Indonesia records highest number of natural disasters in 2016
ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS