Police arrest terror suspect in Payakumbuh, W. Sumatra

The Indonesia National Police counterterrorism special detachment (Densus) 88. (ANTARA/Dedhez Anggara)

Payakumbuh (ANTARA News) - The Indonesia National Police counterterrorism special detachment (Densus) 88 arrested a terror suspect on Wednesday in Payakumbuh District, West Sumatra Province.



"The man was suspected to be involved in the terrorist network of Solo, while his partners had been arrested in November 2015," Chief of Payakumbuh Police Office Adjunct Senior Commissioner Kuswoto said here on Wednesday.



The suspect, identified as Hamzah, also known as JT, was arrested in a vehicle garage, where he worked, on Soekarno-Hatta Koto Nan Ampek Street, Payakumbuh District at around 09:45 am local time.



Then, the police raided the house of the suspected terrorist in Sungai Pinago Tanjuang Gadang Village of West Payakumbuh.



JT is believed to have a role in purchasing materials needed by Abi Zaid for making bombs, and is also suspected of providing funds to the group led by Abi Zaid.



The suspect has been brought to Padang for investigation.



Meanwhile, other terror suspects have also been arrested in several regions in Indonesia on Wednesday.



Densus 88 arrested a suspected terrorist, whose initial was Sy, in Deli Serdang District, North Sumatra Province.



Sy was identified as a member of the KRB group led by GG Rahmad Dewa, who has already been arrested.



The group was believed to be involved in a terrorist network led by Bahrun Naim, allegedly the mastermind of the 2016 Jakarta attacks.



Meanwhile, anti-terror police arrested one suspected terrorist and killed three others in South Tangerang (Tangsel) District, Banten Province, on Wednesday morning.



At Police Headquarters here on Wednesday, National Police Public Information Bureau Chief Brigadier General Rikwanto confirmed that the anti-terror police had arrested a suspected terrorist, identified as Adam, on Serpong Street.



The anti-terror police squad also attempted to arrest three of Adams friends at Curug Village in Tangsel, but they resisted and were shot dead in the ensuing struggle.



The deceased suspects were identified as Omen, Helmi, and Irwan.



"Omen, Helmi, and Irwan were ordered to surrender, but they responded by throwing a bomb at the anti-terror police squad, who then shot them dead," Rikwanto explained.



During the initial interrogation, Adam admitted that they had planned a suicide bomb attack at a police station near the BSD Eka Hospital in South Tangerang (Tangsel) district, Banten Province.



(Reporting by Miko Elfisha/Uu.A059/INE/KR-BSR/A014)