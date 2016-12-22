President Jokowi praises police`s swift action over bomb threats

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) praised the swift action of the antiterror special detachment (Densus) 88 and other police officers involved in preventing a bomb attack by alleged terrorists in Tangerang Selatan, Banten Province, on Wednesday.



The antiterror police squad arrested one suspected terrorist and killed three others in the district in Banten Province, located in the vicinity of capital city Jakarta.



National Police Public Information Bureau Chief Brigadier General Rikwanto at the police headquarters said the suspected terrorist who had been arrested was identified as Adam.



The antiterror police squad attempted to arrest three of Adams friends at Curug Village in South Tangerang, but they resisted and were shot dead in the ensuing struggle.



The deceased suspects were identified as Omen, Helmi, and Irwan.



"Omen, Helmi, and Irwan were ordered to surrender, but they responded by throwing a bomb at the antiterror police squad, who then shot them dead," Rikwanto explained.



During the initial interrogation, Adam admitted that they had planned a suicide bomb attack at a police station near the BSD Eka Hospital in South Tangerang.



The live bombs were discovered at a house in Babakan Village, Setu Sub-district, South Tangerang.



"I have received a report from the Indonesia Police (Polri) chief about it. Once again, Id like to express my appreciation for Densus 88, the Polri chief, and all Polri members who were able to anticipate the potential bombing incident," President Widodo was quoted as saying by the Bureau of Press, Media, and Information of the Presidential Secretariat.



The president, who is in West Kalimantan for a working visit, said the community must show gratitude for the swift preventive action taken by the police, considering that in other parts of the world, action is often only taken after the incident has occurred.



In connection with the finding of live bombs, the president called on the public to stay alert and participate in counterterrorism efforts.



"We must be grateful, and I hope people will be more alert and will report anything suspicious to the authorities," he remarked.



He noted that terrorism does not only threaten Indonesia but was a common problem for most countries around the world.



"I think all countries are experiencing the same thing. In view of this, we hope people will take part in protecting the country from terrorism and radicalism," he added.



