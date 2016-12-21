European leaders express condolences after Berlin attack
Berlin (ANTARA News) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday spoke to the leaders of France, Turkey, Italy, Greece, Poland, Sweden and Spain on the phone about the deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market, a German government spokesman said.
"In light of the victims of yesterdays attack on the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, the heads of state and government expressed their heartfelt condolences," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.
The foreign leaders assured their countries support in helping to clarify the circumstances of the crime and they emphasised the need for European solidarity in the "fight against terrorism", he added to Reuters.
