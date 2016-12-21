German prosecutors release suspected Christmas market attacker
Rabu, 21 Desember 2016 19:16 WIB | 758 Views
Berlin (ANTARA News) - A man arrested on suspicion of killing 12 people by mowing through a Berlin Christmas market in a truck has been released, the Chief Federal Prosecutors Office said on Tuesday.
"The investigation up to now did not yield any urgent suspicion against the accused," the prosecutors office said in a statement.
The prosecutors office said the suspect had made extensive statements during a police hearing, but had denied the offence.
It added it had been impossible to track the truck driver by eye-witnesses following the attack and that the investigation so far had not been able to prove that the suspect was in the trucks cab at the time of the attack, Reuters reported.
