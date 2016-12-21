TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Thursday, 22nd December 2016

German prosecutors release suspected Christmas market attacker

Rabu, 21 Desember 2016 19:16 WIB | 758 Views
German prosecutors release suspected Christmas market attacker
German police keep the trucks used a man who killed 12 people by cutting the road ahead of the Christmas market in Berlin on Tuesday (Dec. 20, 2016). (REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke)
Berlin (ANTARA News) - A man arrested on suspicion of killing 12 people by mowing through a Berlin Christmas market in a truck has been released, the Chief Federal Prosecutors Office said on Tuesday.

"The investigation up to now did not yield any urgent suspicion against the accused," the prosecutors office said in a statement.

The prosecutors office said the suspect had made extensive statements during a police hearing, but had denied the offence.

It added it had been impossible to track the truck driver by eye-witnesses following the attack and that the investigation so far had not been able to prove that the suspect was in the trucks cab at the time of the attack, Reuters reported.
OIC Summit
OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements"Wonderful Indonesia" promoted on sidelines of OIC SummitKalla discusses Mideast issues with Tunisian, Turkish, Azerbaijan leaders
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2016
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS