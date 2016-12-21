Dance-music artists tweet about Indonesian meme "Om Telolet Om"

Some children operate a mobile phone while waiting for the bus honking reads "telolet" path through the northern coast of Java Sea (Pantura), Brebes, Central Java, on Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2016). (ANTARA/Oky Lukmansyah)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - International dance-music artists, such as Zedd, Martin Garrix, and DJ Snake, on Tuesday night tweeted their confusion over the Indonesian meme "Om Telolet Om," which was listed among Twitters national trending topics.



"What does om telolet om mean?" @TheChainsmokers tweeted.



Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens also commented on the meme, suggesting it may be about omelets.



"What is Om Telolet Om? When I read it, I think of omelets/eggs," @OliverHeldens tweeted.



Musician and retired German footballer Michael Ballack also tweeted about the meme: "I keep seeing #omteloletom comments. Can someone explain the #telolet trend? Thats all I find on reviews of simple websites in #indonesia," he tweeted.



"Om Telolet Om" is a local phenomenon where children stand on the street shouting "Om Telolet Om" at passing interprovincial buses. The driver honks their horn in response, and the children cheer.



"Om" means "Sir" or "Uncle," while "telolet" refers to the sound made by a bus horn.



A video demonstrating this activity went viral on social media a month ago.



Initially, it was only seen in Jepara, Central Java, but the fad is now spreading to other regions, including West Java and Sumatra.



(Reported by Aubrey Kandelila Fanani/Uu.A014/INE/KR-BSR)