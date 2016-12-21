President Jokowi to launch national apprenticeship movement

Minister Hanif Dhakiri. (ANTARA/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is set to launch a national apprenticeship movement at the Karawang International Industrial Estate in West Java on Friday as part of the effort to increase the number of skilled workers more quickly.



"On Friday, we, along with Mr. President will launch a national apprenticeship movement to make Indonesia competent," Manpower Minister Hanif Dhakiri said at a press conference here Wednesday.



Indonesia is still facing three major challenges of poverty, social disparities and unemployment, the minister noted.



Although the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has recorded a decline in poverty, social disparity and unemployment rates, there must be synergy among the government, the business world and civil society, he said.



Skill or competency disparities were the biggest contributors to the three elements as graduates of senior high schools and below make up the vast majority of the Indonesian work force, he said.



Therefore, steps are needed to give them more access to on-the-job training including apprenticeship, he said.



Indonesia is predicted to become the worlds seventh largest economy in 2030 if it can create 113 million skilled workers in the next 14 years, he reminded.



The national apprenticeship movement will be implemented in an integrated, systematic, measurable, post-and incentive-based manner, he said.



The policy should not be misconstrued as an effort to recruit low-paid workers, he said.



"Through strong and continuous synergy, I believe that we can increase the competence of our workers more quickly," he said.



(Reported by Muhammad Razi Rahman/Uu.S012/INE/KR-BSR/A014)

