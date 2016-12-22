Court rejects Buni Yani`s demand

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Police will focus on immediately completing the dossiers of Buni Yani after the pre-trial court rejected his demand to drop his case, here Wednesday.



"We, investigators, will certainly continue the process of investigation based upon the existing law on court procedures after the first part of the document has been sent to the Jakarta High Prosecutors Office," Jakarta Metropolitan Police Commands Head of Legal Division, Senior Commissioner Agus Rohmat said.



The police will wait for any directives with regard to its improvement and immediately send it back until it is declared complete, he said.



The dossiers have been declared complete and the suspect and evidence would be handed over to the Jakarta High Prosecutors Office, he said.



"After the second document is submitted, the prosecutor would then issue the demand and charges. Later, the dossiers would be sent to the court. The court will then decide when the trial is to be held," he stated.



The pre-trial session had been completed with judge Sutiyono rejecting all of Buni Yanis demands, he said.



"We thank the pre-trial session for having produced justice according to the law," Agus said.



The Jakarta police have named Buni Yani a suspect for violating Article 45 Paragraph 2 of the Law on Information and Electronic Transactions. If found guilty he faces a maximum sentence of six years in jail and a maximum fine of Rp1 billion.



After being named a suspect, Buni Yani filed a pre-trial lawsuit at South Jakarta District Court on December 5.



Jakarta police investigators have named Buni Yani, a university lecturer, criminal suspect on charge of fanning public anger.



Buni Yani was charged with uploading a video on a statement of Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) about an alleged insult to Islam that triggered a mass rally demanding the prosecution of Ahok.



"Buni Yani has spread hate and triggered public conflict," Jakarta police spokesman Sr.Com. Awi Setiyono told reporters.



The rally on Nov 4, the countrys largest demonstration, involved a number of Islamic organizations led by the Islam Defender Front (FPI).



Two weeks after the rally, police charged Ahok with blasphemy.(*)