President hopes transboundary post improves service in Entikong

Entikong, W Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo has hoped that the newly constructed building of the Integrated Transboundary Post in Entikong of West Kalimantan Province can speed up services to the people.



"I hope, with the new post building, the service to people will also accelerate. Please use the new building to improve services," the president said here on Wednesday.



Widodo inaugurated the new building with the aim of improving the facilities and the services offered.



On his first visit to Entikong on 2014, Jokowi had said the post building was messy compared with that of a neighboring country, and asked Minister of Public Works Basuki Hadi Muljono to construct a new building.



"I gave two years time from 2014, and at the end of 2016 it has been constructed. Even, the minister said the post is already better than that of the neighboring country, but Ill check it later," Jokowi said.



He hoped the new post can develop the local economy and help the public.



The second phase of construction will begin on 2017. The government plans to build a market to support the local economy.



The president hopes that the market can increase export and import activities in the border area.



"I hope the total export value is higher than the import value to increase direct sales of main products of Indonesia to the neighboring country," Jokowi said.



The construction of the Entikong border post cost up to Rp152 billion from the state budget in 2015 and 2016.



The post is used to control traffic of people and goods on the border.



It also functions as an office for immigration, customs, quarantine, and security officers.(*)