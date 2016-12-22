VP urges enhanced role for women in government

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla has called for an increased role for women in government entities, especially in strategic positions.



"We have had a woman president in the past, and we know that the US just had its elections and the woman candidate failed to be the president of the country," he said during the Anugerah Parahita Ekapraya (APE) handover ceremony at the Vice Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday.



For that reason, he continued, the appreciation towards woman in Indonesia is considerably higher compared to the United States.



Although there are no woman holding the post of governor at the moment, there are many holding the posts of mayor or sub-district head.



In fact, 24 percent of the presidents cabinet is currently filled by women.



The Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA) gives the APE awards to ministries, entities, and the government in an effort to enhance the quality of women and children.



Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection Yohana Yembise said that 12 entities, 17 provincial governments, and 84 sub-district heads received the APE award.



The handover of the biannual award coincides with the commemoration of Mothers day.



This year, the awards were presented by Vice President Kalla.(*)