Bomb discovery in South Tangerang follows Bekasi case investigation

Serang, Banten (ANTARA News) - Indonesia Police chief General Tito Karnavian has said the police raid at a rented house in Setu, South Tangerang, was based on investigation of a suspected terrorist in Bekasi.



One was arrested alive and three others were killed in the raid by police anti-terror unit Densus 88 on a house in Babakan village, Setu sub-district, in South Tangerang, Banten province, near Jakarta at around 9 am on Wednesday. Bombs were also found during the raid.



"As a result of investigation, another alleged terrorist cell that plans to attack Jakarta has been discovered," he said, after delivering a lecture at Untirta campus in Serang, Banten, West Java.



He said one suspected terrorist who was arrested in the raid later disclosed that three of his colleagues, who were carrying bombs, were present at the premises.



He said when police tried to make arrests and search the house at around 10 am the people inside defied them, and as the police did not want to take risks, shots were fired.



"It was done based upon proportionality. It means security forces could take a lethal action in case they are facing lethal threats," he said.



He said that when bomb threats were issued to the police they automatically opened fire, resulting in the deaths of the three suspects.



"Based on information that I received five live bombs were found ready to be detonated," he said.



He said according to plans the bombs were to be detonated at a police station in South Tangerang. The method was to be the same as when they attacked a police officer using a knife in South Tangerang some time ago, he said.



"So, when officers came, they gathered that the bomb would be detonated," he said.



General Tito said the suspect who was arrested alive was known as AD, while those shot dead were OM, IR and HL.



Police on Saturday (Dec 10) arrested three suspected terrorists including a woman in Bekasi, West Java.



The three arrested are NS, AS and DYN.



DYN, who is a woman, was arrested at her house on Jalan Bintara Jaya VIII in Bekasi, West Java, in the vicinity of Jakarta.



A live bomb was discovered in the house. DYN was to be the executor of a bombing to be carried out at a state palace. (*)