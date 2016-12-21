Entikong designated as customs zone: Finance minister

Pontianak, W Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - The government has designated the Entikong region in Sanggau district, West Kalimantan, as a customs zone through its cross-border post.



This will help control the movement of people and goods between Indonesia and Malaysia.



"The president has requested for Entikong to function as a customs zone, and we have issued ministerial decree 61/2016 on this," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said here on Wednesday.



In addition to Entikong, the decree has also set Sekayam district as a customs zone.



She said the customs and excise office has launched several programs to support modernization of the Entikong cross-border post, among others, by enforcing discipline to use the Cross-Border Identity Card (KILB), where its owner must directly face the officer in charge, and drivers should avoid overloading their vehicles in accordance with the KILB.



"Now KILB can be used to check quota online, to prevent someone from having more than one ID card. Applicants can access the app at Entikong customs office for not more than 5 hours," Sri Mulyani said.



The customs zone in Entikong is expected to create legal certainty for KILB owners who want to bring in goods from Malaysia for their daily needs without violating the law.



Leonardo Silalahi, a legislator of Sanggau district, praised the governments move to set the region as a customs zone.



"The (cross-border post) building is magnificent, it must bring benefit to local residents. At least it can open business opportunity for local residents, both in exports and imports," Leo said.(*)