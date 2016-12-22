Indonesia, Japan establish maritime forum

Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia and Japan have agreed to create an Indonesia-Japan Maritime Forum in order to discuss strategic cooperation in the maritime sector.



"Indonesia-Japan Maritime Forum (IJMF) has been created through the Memorandum of Cooperation to Establish Indonesia-Japan Maritime Forum, signed by Coordinating Maritime Minister Luhut Panjaitan and Japans Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida today," a press release from the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs received here on Wednesday stated.



Minister Luhut, accompanied by National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro and a number of high-level officials went on an official visit to Japan from December 20 to 21.



The main agenda of the visit included the formation of the maritime forum and discussion around cooperation in infrastructure, centering around Patimban harbour, and Jakarta-Surabaya Rapid Train, and sea security.



The IJMF cooperation includes partnerships in maritime security and sea safety, development of the maritime economy, construction of maritime infrastructure, and maritime education and training.



The coordinating minister also talked about strategic partnerships with Japan in the Sabang, Natuna, Morotai and Maluku regions.



IJMF will be an important forum for both countries to build concrete maritime partnerships, both bilaterally, and also to maintain regional stability, peace and security.



During the visit, the coordinating ministry met a number of high level Japan officials including Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Keiichi Ishii, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, senior politician Toshihiro Nikai as the Secretary General of the LDP Party and Head of Indonesia-Japan Parliamentary Friendship, and former Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, representing the Japan-Indonesia Friendship Society.



The Indonesian entourage also had the opportunity to meet Japans industry players, including representatives from Ports and Harbors Association of Japan, Sumitomo Corp., Taisei Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Teijin Limited, Marubeni Corp., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., and INPEX.(*)