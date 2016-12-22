Indonesia denounces shooting at Zurich Islamic Center

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian government has denounced the Dec 19 shooting at the Zurich Islamic Center in Switzerland, which left at least three people injured.



The Indonesian government offered sympathy to the victims and their families and supported the Swiss governments efforts to take the necessary steps to prevent a recurrence, the Foreign Ministry said in a press statement released on Wednesday.



The Indonesian Embassy in Bern confirmed that no Indonesian citizens were among the victims of the shooting.



However, the Indonesian government called on all Indonesian citizens living in Zurich and elsewhere in Switzerland to remain alert and cooperate with the local authorities.



The embassy also requested Indonesians in Switzerland to call its hotline +41796533068 for further information on the incident.



Swiss police reported an unidentified man, aged roughly 30 years old and wearing a dark cloth and wool hat, had burst into a mosque in Zurich on Monday night (Dec 19) and shot at worshippers.



The three casualties were later rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.(*)