Police find bag loaded with bomb-making equipment

Tangerang (ANTARA News) - The police have found a backpack loaded with equipment typically used to assemble bombs in a rented house in South Tangerang, Banten, after three suspected terrorists were shot dead in a raid here, Wednesday.



The backpack was found when police searched the area in Babakan Village, South Tangerang, Jakarta Police Chief Inspector General Mochammad Iriawan said after inspecting the site.



The police have also found pipes that are used to make bombs and weapons, he added.



Meanwhile, the police bomb squad has defused two active bombs seized in the raid. "Yes, two bombs were defused, and we are still in the process of defusing others," he remarked.



The authorities are interrogating the captured terrorist suspect known as Adam, who was detained at the Serpong Street address.



"We arrested one suspect this morning. He is linked to another case in Bekasi as well," Iriawan noted.



Earlier that day, a spokesman of the Indonesian Police, Brigadier General Rikwanto, had announced the arrest of the suspect by the polices counterterrorism unit (Densus 88).



The team had also attempted to arrest three of Adams friends at their rented house in Curug, Babakan Village, South Tangerang, but they resisted arrest by throwing an explosive device at the police.



The three men, identified as Omen, Helmi, and Irwan, were killed in a shoot-out with the polices antiterror squad after ignoring an appeal from the authorities to surrender peacefully.



The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects had planned to carry out suicide bombings at a police traffic post.



"They planned to stab a police officer in order to attract a crowd and then detonate the bomb," he remarked.(*)