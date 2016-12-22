President Jokowi distributes over two thousand land certificates

Sungai Raya, W Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) handed over 2,082 land certificates to the community in West Kalimantan during his visit in this province on Wednesday.



"After receiving (the land certificates) please maintain them carefully, do not let them wet or be eaten by termites," the president said in his speech when giving the land certificates in Kubu Raya District on Wednesday.



The president explained the delivery of certificates, which has become a strategic program in 2016, is a form of grant of rights and services to the Indonesian people, including to the community in West Kalimantan.



"Certificates that have been received can be used as collateral. But keep in mind (the certificates should be for the productive use) and not for consumption," Jokowi disclosed.



On the occasion, the president promised that the government would continue accelerating the issuance of certificates and has set a target of distributing five million certificates in 2017.



"We have set a target of issuing seven million land certificates in 2018, and nine million land certificates for Indonesian people in 2019," he pointed out.(*)