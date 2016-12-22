Indonesia denounces truck attack in Berlin

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian government has strongly denounced the deadly truck attack on a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, which killed 12 people and wounded 48 others.



"The Indonesian government offers deep condolences and sympathy to the relatives of victims and hopes the injured will recover soon," the Foreign Ministry said in a press statement released on Wednesday.



The ministry said it had received no reports of any Indonesians among the victims.



Yet, the Indonesian Embassy in Berlin continues to coordinate with the German authorities in the wake of the truck attack.



The Indonesian government reiterated its call for Indonesians living abroad to stay alert for any similar incidents, avoid crowds that may become a target of terror attack, and comply with local rules.



The statement said the Indonesians living in and around Berlin and their families in Indonesia can contact the embassy through hotline +49 152575 26930 or the Directorate of Indonesian Citizens and Legal Entities Protection at the Foreign Ministry through +62 8129007 0027 for further information on the attack.



On Tuesday morning, United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon condemned the attack and expressed hope that "anybody involved in this criminal act will soon be brought to justice."



Ban also prayed for the immediate recovery of the injured, according to the UN Headquarters in New York.(*)