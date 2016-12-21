Indonesia eyes two oil fields in Iran

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesia government is eyeing two Irans gas fields of Ab-Teymoura and Mansouri.



"I hope a team from here would soon make preparation to the Iranian counterparts that operation of the two oil fields would be awarded to Indonesia," President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said in a limited cabinet meeting here on Thursday discussing the result of his state visit to that country earlier this month.



Jokowi said in addition to oil sector, the two countries could cooperate in the development of power plants and possible imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at a more reasonable price from Iran.



He said during the visit, Indonesia and Iran agreed to build an oil refinery in Indonesia at a cost of US$5 billion with a processing capacity of 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day.



In addition, Jokowi wanted to hold follow up talks on cooperation agreement with India to increase Indonesian exports of coal and crude palm oil to that country.



Jokowi also reached an agreement with Indian leaders cooperation in the development of industry producing pharmaceutical basic materials.



The president visited India and met with leaders of that country before flying to Iran.



A meeting between Jokowi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi resulted in a agreement to hold negotiation on regional comprehensive economic partnership.



The agreement could also be followed up by related ministries or agencies, Jokowi said.



Jokowi invited Indian investors to do business in Indonesia in pharmaceutical , technology and automotive sectors .



He said related ministers to go immediately to India to discuss the agreements in details with Indian counterparts.(*)