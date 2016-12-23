Six locally-assembled bombs found during search in S Tangerang

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Police confirmed on Thursday it has found six locally-assembled bombs during a search of a house that four suspected terrorists had rented in South Tangerang district, Banten province, the day before.



The bomb disposal squad arrived at the house after analyzing objects that it suspected could be bombs on the scene, the head of the Public Information Bureau at the National Police, Brigadier General Rikwanto, said here on Thursday.



"A total of six bombs were defused," he said, adding all were made of coal, sulfur and black powder and were low intensity explosives.



"The bombs were made in cylinders. Some of them used 3-kilogram gas cylinders, while the others used tin cans containing nails," he disclosed.



On Wednesday (December 21), the polices anti-terror squad, Densus 88, arrested four suspected terrorists in South Tangerang. Three of them were killed in an encounter when they resisted arrest.



Densus 88 had initially arrested terror suspect Adam on the Serpong Highway in South Tangerang District. The police officers later tried to arrest three of his friends at a rented house in Curung Village, South Tangerang.



The Densus 88 officers shot the three suspected terrorists, identified as Omen, Helmi, and Irwan, after one of them threw a bomb at the police.



After questioning Adam, the police found out that the four suspected terrorists planned to plant a bomb at a police post near Sakti Eka Hospital, South Tangerang, and on-duty police officers were the target of the blast.



During the search, the Densus 88 officers also found three backpacks containing active bombs, pipes and two backpacks containing bomb materials.



Also on Wednesday, Densus 88 officers arrested suspected terrorist Jhon Tanamal, alias Hamzah, allegedly linked to the Abu Zaid-led terrorist cell in Solo, Central Java.



In North Sumatra, police arrested two suspected terrorists identified as Safei Lubis, alias S, and Abisya, alias HA.(*)