Four suspected terrorists taken to Jakarta for questioning

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Four suspected terrorists, arrested in different parts of Indonesia, were taken to Jakarta on Wednesday for further questioning.



"Three (suspected terrorists) arrested in North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Batam were flown to Jakarta for intensive questioning. The other terrorist suspect arrested in South Tangerang, on Jakartas southwest outskirts, was taken to Jakarta earlier," Chief of the Public Information Service of the Indonesian Police Headquarters Senior Commissioner Martinus Sitompul said here on Thursday.



On Wednesday (Dec 21), the polices antiterror squad, Densus 88, arrested seven suspected terrorists in four different parts of the country.



Three of them were killed as they had resisted arrest.



Densus 88 had initially arrested terrorist suspect Adam on Serpong Highway in South Tangerang District. The police officers later tried to arrest his three friends at a rented house in Curung Village, South Tangerang.



The Densus 88 officers shot the three suspected terrorists, identified as Omen, Helmi, and Irwan, after one of them threw a bomb at the police.



After questioning Adam, the police concluded the four suspected terrorists had planned to plant a bomb at a police post near Sakti Eka Hospital, South Tangerang, with on-duty police officers being the target of the blast.



Also on Wednesday, Densus 88 officers arrested suspected terrorist Jhon Tanamal, alias Hamzah, who is allegedly linked to the Abu Zaid-led terrorist cell in Solo, Central Java.



In North Sumatra, police also arrested two suspected terrorists identified as Safei Lubis, alias S, and Abisya, alias HA.(*)