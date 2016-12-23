West Kalimantan police destroys 31 kg of meth

Pontianak, W Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - The West Kalimantan Province Police on Thursday destroyed 31 kg of crystal methamphetamine and 1,988 ecstasy pills here, which were confiscated from a suspected drug trafficker.



"The contraband we destroyed today was confiscated from a suspect named Chong Chee Kok (41), a Malaysian citizen," Chief of West Kalimantan Police Office, Inspector General Musyafak, said here on Thursday.



The drugs were caught after a raid carried out by a joint team of the Customs, Indonesian Military and the National Police in Nanga Badau, Kapuas Hulu District on November 30.



The Malaysian was arrested at the Indonesia-Malaysia border check point in Badau Subdistrict at around 11.30 a.m. local time.



The officers found the meth and ecstasy pills hidden in the trunk of the suspects car, a blue Proton sedan carrying license number WEM 6119.



Meanwhile, spokesperson of West Kalimantan Police Office, Senior Commissioner Suhadi SW, revealed that the local police seized around 97 kg of meth and 80,000 ecstasy and happy five pills in 2016.



West Kalimantan Province is particularly vulnerable to cross-border drug trafficking as it borders the Malaysian region, Suhadi added.



At least 55 villages have direct access to 32 kampongs in Malaysia along the 857 km border of West Sumatra, he disclosed.



Local police recorded that the number of drugs-related cases in the region has increased from 375 last year to 531 cases in 2016.(*)