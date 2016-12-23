Jakarta police beefs up security at embassies

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Jakarta Metropolitan Police is beefing up security around the premises of several foreign embassies in the wake of the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey on Monday.



"Police officers are beefing up security at vital places," Chief of the Public Relations Section of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono, said here on Thursday.



Argo pointed out that the Jakarta Metropolitan Police has a vital objects security directorate tasked with securing foreign embassies in the capital.



He let it be known that the Jakarta Metropolitan Police has increased the number of personnel deployed to secure the embassies on its own initiative rather than waiting for any request from the embassies.



"It is the Jakarta Metropolitan Police which took the initiative to tighten security," he added.



Russias Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was shot at and killed on Monday (December 19) at an art exhibition in the Turkish capital of Ankara.



According to Turkish security sources, the gunman was identified as a Turkish off-duty police officer.



Karlov was shot in the back while making a speech at a painting exhibition themed, "Russia as Seen by Turks," in the Turkish capital. (*)