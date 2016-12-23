Military commander calls on people to promote tolerance

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Military Commander Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo has called on people to maintain harmony and promote tolerance.



"Let us maintain harmony and religious tolerance," Gatot Nurmantyo said here on Wednesday evening (Dec 21).



The commander also urged the public to respect Christians celebrating Christmas and to avoid dissension among religious groups.



"Maintaining unity and integrity is most important to protect the integrity of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia," he remarked.



He expected all elements of the community to jointly maintain order and national security.



"It is so beautiful when we see some Islamic organizations helping maintain and secure conditions during Christmas celebrations," he stated.



Meanwhile, the commander praised the antiterror police, who arrested one suspected terrorist and killed three others in South Tangerang (Tangsel) District, Banten Province, on Wednesday morning.



President Joko Widodo earlier praised the swift action of the antiterror squad Densus 88 and other police officers involved in preventing a bomb attack by alleged terrorists in Tangerang Selatan on Wednesday.



National Police Public Information Bureau Chief Brigadier General Rikwanto at the police headquarters said the suspected terrorist who had been arrested was identified as Adam.



The antiterror police squad attempted to arrest three of Adams friends at Curug Village in South Tangerang, but they resisted and were shot dead in the ensuing struggle.



The deceased suspects were identified as Omen, Helmi, and Irwan.



"Omen, Helmi, and Irwan were ordered to surrender, but they responded by throwing a bomb at the antiterror police squad, who then shot them dead," Rikwanto explained.



During the initial interrogation, Adam admitted that they had planned a suicide bomb attack at a police station near the BSD Eka Hospital in South Tangerang.



The live bombs were discovered at a house in Babakan Village, Setu Sub-district, South Tangerang.



"I have received a report from the Indonesia Police (Polri) chief about it. Once again, Id like to express my appreciation for Densus 88, the Polri chief, and all Polri members who were able to anticipate the potential bombing incident," President Widodo was quoted as saying by the Bureau of Press, Media, and Information of the Presidential Secretariat.(*)