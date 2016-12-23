Wiranto resigns as Hanura chairman
Kamis, 22 Desember 2016 20:49 WIB | 356 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Wiranto, who now serves as the coordinating minister for political, law, and security affairs, declared his resignation as general chairman of the Hanura Party on Wednesday night.
Wiranto declared his resignation during Hanuras extraordinary National Congress, attended by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in Cilangkap, East Jakarta.
"Life is a choice, and my choice to serve the nation and the state is foremost in my mind. Therefore, on this occasion, allow me to resign as the chairman of Hanura so that I can concentrate fully on my task as the coordination minister for political, law, and security affairs," Wiranto said.
Wiranto added that his current position as a minister, which required him to accompany the president in defending the interests of the nation, was a calling.
He admitted that the responsibilities mandated to him as a minister could not be coupled with the structural position of the party.
According to him, Hanuras support for the Jokowi administration was very strong and consistent because the party and the government are involved in the same struggle.
The coordinating minister for political, law, and security affairs affirmed that the entire cadre of Hanura was committed to supporting Jokowi in the 2019 presidential election because the five-year term of Jokowis cabinet would not be enough to fix the nation.(*)
Wiranto declared his resignation during Hanuras extraordinary National Congress, attended by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in Cilangkap, East Jakarta.
"Life is a choice, and my choice to serve the nation and the state is foremost in my mind. Therefore, on this occasion, allow me to resign as the chairman of Hanura so that I can concentrate fully on my task as the coordination minister for political, law, and security affairs," Wiranto said.
Wiranto added that his current position as a minister, which required him to accompany the president in defending the interests of the nation, was a calling.
He admitted that the responsibilities mandated to him as a minister could not be coupled with the structural position of the party.
According to him, Hanuras support for the Jokowi administration was very strong and consistent because the party and the government are involved in the same struggle.
The coordinating minister for political, law, and security affairs affirmed that the entire cadre of Hanura was committed to supporting Jokowi in the 2019 presidential election because the five-year term of Jokowis cabinet would not be enough to fix the nation.(*)
Latest News
- Fighting terrorism through cyber approach: Police chief 3 hours ago
- Women play crucial role in national development: President Jokowi 4 hours ago
- Wiranto resigns as Hanura chairman 4 hours ago
- Military commander calls on people to promote tolerance 4 hours ago
- Jakarta police beefs up security at embassies 4 hours ago
- West Kalimantan police destroys 31 kg of meth 5 hours ago
- Four suspected terrorists taken to Jakarta for questioning 5 hours ago
- Six locally-assembled bombs found during search in S Tangerang 5 hours ago