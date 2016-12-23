Wiranto resigns as Hanura chairman

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Wiranto, who now serves as the coordinating minister for political, law, and security affairs, declared his resignation as general chairman of the Hanura Party on Wednesday night.



Wiranto declared his resignation during Hanuras extraordinary National Congress, attended by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in Cilangkap, East Jakarta.



"Life is a choice, and my choice to serve the nation and the state is foremost in my mind. Therefore, on this occasion, allow me to resign as the chairman of Hanura so that I can concentrate fully on my task as the coordination minister for political, law, and security affairs," Wiranto said.



Wiranto added that his current position as a minister, which required him to accompany the president in defending the interests of the nation, was a calling.



He admitted that the responsibilities mandated to him as a minister could not be coupled with the structural position of the party.



According to him, Hanuras support for the Jokowi administration was very strong and consistent because the party and the government are involved in the same struggle.



The coordinating minister for political, law, and security affairs affirmed that the entire cadre of Hanura was committed to supporting Jokowi in the 2019 presidential election because the five-year term of Jokowis cabinet would not be enough to fix the nation.(*)