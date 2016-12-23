Women play crucial role in national development: President Jokowi

Serang, Banten (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has emphasized that women play a crucial role in national development.



The Head of State made the statement while attending a function to commemorate the 88th anniversary of Mothers Day, here, Thursday.



"The Indonesia we love has developed in this way thanks to the role played by mothers, the role of women, all of them," noted Jokowi, who was accompanied by First Lady Iriana.



Indonesia has the largest number of female ministers, recorded at nine women to date, followed by the United Arab Emirates, with eight female ministers, according to Jokowi.



Womens Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Yohana Yambise pointed out that 80 percent of Indonesias population is female, so gender equality is an extremely relevant topic and necessary for realizing the governments "Nawa Cita" programs.



"This major source of power is expected to become an agent of change in various fields and will lead Indonesia to become a large, just, and prosperous nation," she noted.



However, women and children are still prone to exploitation and discrimination.



The minister urged the public to help protect and prevent women and children from experiencing violence.



She said her ministry has deployed cars and motorcycles to reach out to people in remote areas. In 2017, the ministry will use speedboats to access the countrys outermost regions.(*)