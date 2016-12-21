Puncak to host international seminar on halal tourism

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - An international seminar on halal tourism will be organized in Puncak, Bogor District, West Java Province, on January 10, 2017, and is expected to be opened by Tourism Minister Arief Yahya.



A number of buyers and sellers as well as other stakeholders were invited to participate in the seminar, Chairman of the Indonesian Association of Hajj, Umrah, and Inbound Organizers (Asphurindo) KH Hafids Taftazani said here, Thursday.



Indonesia has a number of halal tourism destinations in West Nusa Tenggara, Batu, and Malang in East Java and West Java. Governors of those provinces will be among the speakers at the seminar.



Several foreign ambassadors from European countries, Pakistan, Malaysia, and Bosnia have confirmed their participation in the seminar, he noted.



Following the seminar, the Association will organize its national congress for two days at the same venue.



Religious Affairs Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin is expected to officially open the congress. Among the speakers of the congress are the chairman of the House of Representatives Commission X and the chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council.(*)