Minister inaugurates Batang wholesale market

Batang, C Java (ANTARA News) - Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita inaugurated the Batang Wholesale Market in Batang District, Central Java, on Thursday.



The Batang Wholesale Market sits on an area of 14,710 square meters and was developed in two years with Rp67 billion in funds taken from the regional governments budget.



In his address during the inauguration, Minister Enggartiasto said even though the funds for the development of the market had come from the regional governments budget, the central government would continue to focus on market development and traders in the region.



"Markets and traders have been given priority. The construction of buildings must continue, so the market must be well maintained," the minister remarked.



He underlined the governments guarantee that basic commodity supplies would always be adequate, particularly during the Christmas and New Year holidays.



The minister claimed he had discussed the matter with entrepreneurs to ensure the smooth supply of commodities.



Enggartiasto said the development of markets by regional governments should always be adjusted to the Indonesian National Standardization (SNI) program.



Regional governments have the authority and obligation to meet the SNI requirements in adopting the SNI standard.



Meanwhile, the central government only determines the norms, standards, procedures, and criteria (NSPK) for development.



"Our policy is to establish 44 parameters in the SNI. We want the regional governments to refer to these parameters, particularly with regard to the physical parameters," the minister stated.(*)