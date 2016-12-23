Fighting terrorism through cyber approach: Police chief

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - National Police (Polri) Chief General Tito Karnavian said his side is also exploring the cyber approach in its efforts to combat terrorists who fight for their cause online.



He noted the fight against terrorism through cyberspace was handled by a cyber patrol performing cyber attacks on known terrorist communications and networks.



"We should utilize our cyber counterterrorism capability. We should carry out cyber patrols, cyber attacks, and cyber surveillance," the Polri chief stated in Jakarta, Wednesday night.



Polris cyber team conducts cyber patrols to monitor terrorism activities and network developments in cyberspace.



"We have a cyber army and cyber troop teams who are assigned to examining websites every day," Tito remarked.



In monitoring these websites, the team traces sites that have become a means of communication for terrorists in cyberspace.



He confirmed that their chat rooms are monitored as well.



Communication apps such as Whatsapp and Instagram are also monitored.



"The cyber patrol method is, in essence, equal to patrols being conducted in the real world, such as with the use of surveillance systems," he said.



After joining suspicious chat rooms, the undercover team present themselves as members of various terrorist groups.



Karnavian also explained that the Polri is monitoring terrorist recruitment through social media.



"Recruitment takes place over social media, as part of cyber terrorism. So they are active in cyberspace; they call it cyber jihad," the Polri head stated.



He added that these cyber terrorism units conduct both recruitment and training in the online space, rather than in the physical world.



Terrorists learn how to assemble bombs in cyberspace. They also conduct cyber operations by surveying their targets and funding their activities through their networks.



Police have been monitoring known terrorism networks up to their smallest cells.



"Most of them have been uncovered though they tried to avoid detection using certain methods in their communications system," the police chief noted.(*)

