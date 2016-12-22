Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo opened its "Premier Grand" Club Floors
Offering Fortified Concierge Services to Help Our Guests Create
Memorable Tokyo Stay
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)--
Keio
Plaza Hotel Tokyo (KPH), one of Japan’s most prestigious
international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, opened its “Premier
Grand” Club Floors, including 111 fully renovated suite and premium
club rooms, on December 15, 2016. Two categories of guest room, the
Premier Grand Club Rooms and Premier Grand Suite, are located on the 37th
to 41st floors, and guests will have a privilege to use the
newly established Club Lounge with panoramic views from the 45th
floor. This club floors also provide comprehensive range of services by
our dedicated concierge to help guests customize their stay in Tokyo.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161222005205/en/
The
Premier Grand guest rooms, whose design was conducted by G.A Design
International in UK, are facilitated with L’Occitane natural cosmetics,
American Sealy mattresses, Italian Antonietti bed sheeting, and Imabari
towels made in Japan.
The
“Premier Grand” Club Lounge, one of the largest hotel lounges in
Tokyo, will be exclusively available for Premier Grand guests. At the
dining zone of the Club Lounge, we also provide ways for guests to
gastronomically enjoy various parts of the day. Our chefs also cook to
order omelets with favorite ingredients for customers to enjoy during
breakfast.
To match the luxurious interior facilities, a
fortified concierge service will be provided in response to the
growing needs of guests for customized services. Along with room
check-in, restaurant and meeting room booking and other services,
concierge also helps guests create memorable experiences during their
stay by providing services that allow them to tailor tour
programs to match their needs. Available services which concierge
can arrange include some 50 buses departing/arriving from our lobby,
which is one of the largest in Japan. Commemorating the reopening of the
luxurious club floors, we also started the
original private limousine tour to explore sake breweries in Tokyo.
In addition, we also provide various
in-house cultural activities including opportunities to wear
traditional Japanese kimono bride costumes, and to participate in Japanese
tea ceremonies, Japanese
flower arrangement classes, and traditional
Japanese “koto” harp concerts. Moreover, we offer over 40 different
types of relaxation menus including esthetic salon, reflexology, hair
esthetic treatment and in-room massage services to enhance the health
and enjoyment of guests staying at our hotel.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161222005205/en/
Contacts
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo
Sunaho Nakatani, +81-3-5322-8113
Public Relations Manager
s-nakatani@keioplaza.co.jp
Source: Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo
- Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo opened its "Premier Grand" Club Floors 3 hours ago
- AGC signs agreement for acquisition of leading biopharmaceutical CDMO, CMC Biologics 22nd December 2016
- Mitsui Chemicals; expansion of electrolyte solution production capacity for Taiwan JV 21st December 2016
- Toshiba expands line-up of embedded NAND flash memory products for automotive applications 21st December 2016
- Toshiba expands line-up of industrial grade e∙MMC™ Ver. 5.1 compliant embedded NAND flash memory products 21st December 2016
- Karle Infra Pvt. Ltd. adds Yardi tenant portal 20th December 2016
- Hitachi Zosen to acquire Osmoflo Holdings 20th December 2016
- Korea TL Plastic Surgery Natural & Dramatic: most popular facial contouring surgeries at a glance 16th December 2016