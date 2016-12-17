New habitat of Rafflesia arnoldii found in Bengkulu
Jumat, 23 Desember 2016 17:54 WIB | 132 Views
Bengkulu (ANTARA News) - A new habitat of the worlds largest flower Rafflesia arnoldii has been found recently in the forest of Manau IX Village, Kaur District, Bengkulu Province.
Coordinator of Pemuda Padang Guci Peduli Puspa Langka Youth Community Noprianto said here on Friday that a blooming Rafflesia arnoldii was found with several decomposed ones by the River Pengambiran, in Manau IX Village, Padang Guci Hulu Subdistrict.
"The flower has a diameter of 80 cm," Noprianto said.
The new habitat is a one hour walk from the Cawang Kidau Dam in Padang Guci Hulu.
The local community has also mapped the habitat of the flower, which is also dubbed as the corpse flower due to its foul odor, in the local forest.
More than three spots, which are being developed as natural tourism destinations, have been identified as the habitat for Rafflesia arnoldii and Raflesia bengkuluensis in the region.
Rafflesia arnoldii is one of four rafflesia species found in Bengkulu. The other three are Rafflesia bengkuluensis, Rafflesia gadutensis, and Rafflesia hasselti.
The plant, found in the Southeast Asian forest, is parasitic and has no stems, leaves or true roots. Most of the time it lives unobserved inside the woody stems and the roots of its host. Rafflesia arnoldii becomes visible when its plump buds emerge through the bark of its host and develop into large, fleshy flowers that are pollinated by carrion-flies.
Reporting by Helti Marini Sipayung
(Uu.A059/INE)
EDITED BY INE.
Coordinator of Pemuda Padang Guci Peduli Puspa Langka Youth Community Noprianto said here on Friday that a blooming Rafflesia arnoldii was found with several decomposed ones by the River Pengambiran, in Manau IX Village, Padang Guci Hulu Subdistrict.
"The flower has a diameter of 80 cm," Noprianto said.
The new habitat is a one hour walk from the Cawang Kidau Dam in Padang Guci Hulu.
The local community has also mapped the habitat of the flower, which is also dubbed as the corpse flower due to its foul odor, in the local forest.
More than three spots, which are being developed as natural tourism destinations, have been identified as the habitat for Rafflesia arnoldii and Raflesia bengkuluensis in the region.
Rafflesia arnoldii is one of four rafflesia species found in Bengkulu. The other three are Rafflesia bengkuluensis, Rafflesia gadutensis, and Rafflesia hasselti.
The plant, found in the Southeast Asian forest, is parasitic and has no stems, leaves or true roots. Most of the time it lives unobserved inside the woody stems and the roots of its host. Rafflesia arnoldii becomes visible when its plump buds emerge through the bark of its host and develop into large, fleshy flowers that are pollinated by carrion-flies.
Reporting by Helti Marini Sipayung
(Uu.A059/INE)
EDITED BY INE.
Latest News
- New habitat of Rafflesia arnoldii found in Bengkulu 40 minutes ago
- President Jokowi watches guards clean Ciliwung River 17th December 2016
- President hopes to see cleaner Ciliwung River 17th December 2016
- Sun bear rescued from boar snare in West Sumatra 13th December 2016
- EARTH WIRE -- Danish govt explores cooperation with S. Sulawesi 13th December 2016
- EARTH WIRE -- China to appoint "river chiefs" to fight pollution 13th December 2016
- EARTH WIRE -- Over nine thousand holidaymakers visit Bogor Botanical Garden 12th December 2016
- EARTH WIRE -- Land and water resources altered by Syria war 11th December 2016