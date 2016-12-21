Pertamina targets US$3.04 bln profit in 2017

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - State-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina has set a net profit target of US$3.04 billion or Rp40.95 trillion in 2017, up six percent from US$2.88 billion in 2016.



"We will face full challenges next year. Pertamina must be more aggressive than what it has done in 2016," Pertaminas Chief Commissioner Tanri Abeng said after attending the companys shareholders general meeting (RUPS)in Jakarta on Friday.



The RUPS was led by Edwin Hidayat Abdullah, deputy for energy, logistics, regional and tourism affairs of the State-owned Enterprises (SOE) Ministry.



Pertaminas net profit growth next year will be supported by planned income of US$42.59 billion, up 15.01 percent from an estimated US$37.03 billion in 2016, Tanri Abeng said.



Net profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) in 2017 is pegged at US$7.43 billion, even though the Ebitda margin will be lower by eight percent from 18.9 percent to 17.4 percent.



In 20017, Pertamina will allocate US$6.67 billion in capital expenditure, down three percent from US$6.90 billion in 2016.(*)