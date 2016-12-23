President Jokowi comments on "Om Telolet Om" phenomenon

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has now joined the discussion on the "Om Telolet Om" meme, which became a trending topic on Twitter across the world recently.



"This shows the potential of social media (in promoting) a simple pleasure: peoples joy in finding a new hobby or form of entertainment. I think it is very good," the president said.



Jokowi made the statement after attending a national internship declaration at Karawang International Industrial Estate in Karawang, West Java.



The president noted that there are two unique ways in which certain people find excitement or entertainment.



The "om telolet om" phenomenon, requesting the tooting of a bus horn, is considered one of these simple and entertaining, yet unique, ways.



Jokowi, however, stressed that there must be limits and these should not be breached in pursuing a simple means of entertainment.



"There must be restrictions. Buses that have just started their journey should not be intercepted. Things of this nature should not be allowed," he stated.



Restrictions or bans on the use of modified horns should be based on existing regulations, with the aim of avoiding any danger to the public.



According to the Jakarta Post, the phrase "Om Telolet Om" became a worldwide phenomenon when internationally acclaimed DJs, including award-winning electronic house music DJ and producer Zedd and his French compatriot DJ Snake, tweeted it late on Tuesday. Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens said he thought of omelets when he first read the phrase on Twitter.



It is still unclear why the meme grabbed the attention of those DJs, but the phenomenon has spurred nationwide merriment in Indonesia since late November, when a video of children on the streets of Ngabul, a subdistrict of Jepara District in Central Java with a population of around 12,000, went viral and garnered more than 1 million views on Facebook.



The video showed the children waving and shouting "Om Telolet Om!" (driver, honk, driver) at passing buses. They would cheer with great gusto when the bus drivers heeded their request and would boo if they did not produce the sound.(*)