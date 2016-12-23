VP Kalla banks on Google`s goodwill in tax issue

Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla (JK). (ANTARA/Yudhi Mahatma)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla said he hopes the international tech firm Google would pay up advertisement tax as its goodwill is involved.



Multinational companies based in the United States and providing internet services in Indonesia have to pay this tax.



"Hopefully, the issue of tax arrears will be duly resolved, though the amount is still being computed," the vice president observed in his office at the State Palace Complex here on Friday.



Jusuf Kalla, better known as JK, stated that Google was facing a legal case not only in Indonesia but also in other countries, such as Ireland.



"If there will be no Google, you will be angry because you will not be able to find information. But the company also gets advertisement business in Indonesia, and must duly pay the advertisement taxes," he stressed.



Finance Minister Sri Mulyani noted that till date, her office was busy calculating the tax Google owes Indonesia.



"As for the tax that Google is to pay, we will work towards reach a figure," Mulyani had commented in Bandung, West Java, on November 29, 2016.



(Reported by M.Irfan Ilmie/Uu.B003/INE/KR-BSR)