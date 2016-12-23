EARTH WIRE -- BRG to complete installation of 2,000 wells in C. Kalimantan

Nazir Foead. (ANTARA/Yudhi Mahatma/P003)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias Peatland Restoration Agency (BRG) said, it would soon complete installation of 2,000 wells in peatland areas in Central Kalimantan Province.



"In Central Kalimantan Province, we have planned to install 2,000 wells around the peatland," chief of the BRG, Nazir Foead, said.



Of the 2,000 wells, BRG has a commitment to build 400 wells, while local administrations would install 200 wells. The remaining 1,400 wells would be installed by private companies located around the peatland areas.



"As of now, BRG has built 230 wells. The agencys task is to facilitate and worked on coordination with all stakeholders, so that the development of 2,000 wells would be conducted under BRGs concept and methods," he said.



However, he continued, the agency would allow the community to make some improvements on its development.



The agency has allocated Rp3 million for development of each well, although some companies have allocated higher budgets for it.



In addition to Central Kalimantan, some non-governmental organizations have installed similar wells in South Kalimantan and Riau, in cooperation with local universities.



"They need help from local universities to conduct field surveys," he said.



In addition to wells installations, BRG has also blocked canals to control the height of water in peatlands to keep them moist using sacks.



"We also receive funds from the Ministry of Public Works (PUPR) to build canal blocks in 140,000 hectares of peatland areas. The funds came from the ministry," he said.



He expressed hope that they would build additional canals in 2017, using improved structures.



(Reported by RH Napitupulu/Uu.S022/INE/KR-BSR/S012)