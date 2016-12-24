Bali`s economy grows faster than national average

Number of tourists walking on the pier upon their arrival from traveled by ship at the dock Serangan, Denpasar, on Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2016). The tourism sector until now a mainstay of economic development in Bali. (ANTARA/Nyoman Budhiana)

Denpasar (ANTARA News) - Balis economy grew 6.17 percent in the third quarter of this year, exceeding the national average growth of 5.02 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of this year.



"The growth, however, was slowed than 6.54 percent in the previous quarter," head of the Bali representative office of Bank Indonesia Causa Iman Karana said here on Saturday.



Iman Karana attributed the slower growth in the third quarter of this year to poor performance in government, non profit agency and household consumption, and investment, as well as in construction and in mining sector.



Decline was also recorded in the procurement of electricity, gas and water, in whole sale and retail trade, in information , communication , financial and health services, he said.



Iman Karana predicted that in the fourth quarter of this year Balis economy would grow 6.06-6.46 percent.



The tourism sector is expected to grow in the last quarter of this year especially toward the end of the year.



Winter in Europe would cause more holiday makers from that continent to visit Bali.

