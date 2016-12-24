Security forces stationed at Cathedral to assure Christmas security

Silhouette of Catholics ready to follow the Christmas Eve Mass at the Cathedral Church, Jakarta, Saturday (Dec. 24, 2016). (ANTARA/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A total of 116 security forces from the police, military and city administration police have been stationed at Jakarta Cathedral to assure security during Christmas services at the Catholic church.



"The number of personnel may still increase, depending on developments in the field," Central Jakarta police spokesman Commissioner Suyatno said here on Saturday.



He noted that security forces would be stationed at the church from Saturday to Sunday, when Christmas mass services are to be held.



The security forces will monitor activities around the cathedral to anticipate any eventualities during Christmas services, he said.



The police have also provided metal detectors to check items carried in by those attending mass.



According to the schedules, services will be conducted at 17.00pm, 19.30pm and 22.00 pm on Saturday, and five times on Sunday, at 06.00am, 07.30am, 09.00am, 11.00am and 18.00 pm.



Police have increased security following the arrests of a number of terrorist suspects in Bekasi and Tangerang, located in the vicinity of the capital city Jakarta, in North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Riau province.



(Reported by Taufik Ridwan/Uu.H-YH/INE/KR-BSR)