Moderate traffic in Jakarta as Christmas approaches

Masjid Istiqlal provides a parking space for the Cathedral church members who will carry out the Christmas as a form of tolerance that is established between the committee and manager of the Cathedral Church of Istiqlal Mosque. (ANTARA/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - As of 4 p.m. local time, there appears to be moderate traffic on several main roads in Central Jakarta, as the Christmas celebration approaches.



Based on ANTARA Newss observations in Jakarta on Saturday, heavier traffic could be seen around the Cathedral, due to preparations for this afternoon's Christmas mass.



A number of vehicles that belong to churchgoers were seen passing by, while seeking parking spots near the Cathedral.



According to information provided by the organizers, congregants can attend Christmas Mass today at 5 pm, 7:30 pm and 10 pm.



Christmas day mass is celebrated on Sunday at 6 am, 7:30 am, 9 am and 11 am.



Meanwhile, Head of Jakarta Police Public Relations Sub-divison Suyatno said that 116 members of the police and military force will secure the Christmas eve mass at the Cathedral.



"We may have more personnel in the area, depending on the situation," he added.



Suyatno also said officers will be guarding the Christmas mass today and tomorrow.



Police and soldiers will supervise activities around the Cathedral in order to anticipate any suspicious movements during the mass.



Additionally, the police will use metal detectors to check those entering the Cathedral.



(Reported by Afut Syafril/Uu.KR-ARC/INE)