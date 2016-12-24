Police, Military Chiefs monitor Christmas mass at Emmanuel Church

Police chief Tito Karnavian (right) with the TNI chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo. (ANTARA/Yudhi Mahatma)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Police Chief General Tito Karnavian and Military Chief General Gatot Nurmantyo monitoring Christmas Eve mass at Immanuel Church in Central Jakarta on late Saturday.



The acting Jakarta Governor will also accompany the two chiefs in the visit to the church, which was built in 1834.



Earlier, the police chief visited four other churches in the capital city.



Christmas mass at the church was held solemnly under police and military guard. Christmas Eve mass at Immanuel Church was conducted in Indonesian, English, and Dutch languages.



Meanwhile, in other regions, thousands of people have poured into churches to perform their prayers.



In Ambon, Maluku province, many people were unable to find seats and had to follow the Christmas Eve mass from the church courtyard. Some churches provide wide screen monitors to help those outside participate in the mass.



Ambon police chief Harold Huwae said the Christmas Eve mass at all churches in the region were conducted peacefully.



Security personnel guard the mass, in cooperation with some groups of Moslem youths in the region.



"Moslem involvement in securing the mass has shown tolerance and brotherhood among different religious followers in Maluku, with its culture of Pela and Gandong. This was also performed by Christian youths during the Idul Fitri festival," he said.



In Jayapura, some 72 members of the Moslem Students Association (HMI) distributed flowers to Christians before the Christmas mass at some churches in the region.



A coordinator of HMI said their presence was seen in 12 churches around Jayapura where they distributed 2,000 roses, with a sticker saying "Merry Christmas December 25, 2016. God bless."



Members of the group also helped security personnel control traffic.

