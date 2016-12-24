Morocco says warns Germany twice before Monday`s deadly attack
Rabat (ANTARA News) - Morocco had warned Germany against an imminent threat twice before Mondays deadly market attack in Berlin, local media reported Saturday.
Citing a high ranking security source, the Moroccan daily Assabah said that the Moroccan security services warned their German counterparts on Sept. 19 and Oct. 11 against a potential terrorist attack by year end.
The source revealed that the main suspect, identified as Tunisian national Anis Amri, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group about a year ago and had been plotting the attack with an IS-linked Russian and several other Moroccans since June.
Earlier Friday, the Italian government announced that Amri was shot dead by police during a routine patrol in Milan.
The suspect opened fire at two police officers who had stopped him for his identification near a train station. Amri was killed and one policeman injured during the shootout.
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere confirmed Friday the death of Anis Amri, who drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and wounding 48 others, Xinhua reported.
